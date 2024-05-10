Fans Unearth Years Old Post Malone Tweet as His New Country Single Takes the Internet by Storm

Breaking into the music industry back in 2011, Post Malone quickly proved himself to be a top name in genres like hip hop, pop, and R&B. Some of his hit songs include “Rockstar”, “Psycho”, and “Congratulations.” Eventually selling over 80 million records, Malone has shown more than an interest in country music as he released his collaboration with Morgan Wallen on May 10. Debuting “I Had Some Help” at Stagecoach, the song is already climbing the charts. While seeming to follow other singers like Beyonce into country music, it appears that Malone predicted his entrance into the genre nearly a decade ago.

Back in May 2015, Malone jumped on Twitter to share some of his thoughts and predictions about the future. While not knowing what the future holds, it appears that Malone was right when he wrote, “When I turn 30 I’m becoming a country/folk singer.” Although seeming to write the future, Malone was wrong about one thing – he isn’t 30 years old. Currently 28, the singer has already broken into country music. And with the artist covering several hit country songs, he seems right at home in the genre.

WHEN I TURN 30 IM BECOMING A COUNTRY/FOLK SINGER. — Post Malone (@PostMalone) May 13, 2015

Post Malone Gains Praise From Country Star, Fans

Looking online, fans rushed to share their thoughts on his new collaboration with Wallen. Comments included, “Post is that guy to premiere with rappers, flow with Bieber, rock out with Ozzy, grunge to Nirvana and then twang with Morgan just cause. This man doesn’t miss.” Another person added, “Morgan Wallen & Post Malone is the combo i didn’t know i needed but absolutely love and want more of!” And one comment insisted, “I remember always saying nah I’ll never f**k with country music, Posty has just made me get into it more, this song is an ABSOLUTE banger!! I’ve even checked out some of Morgan wallet stuff he’s tough too!”

A snippet of the Post Malone, Wallen collaboration has been a mainstay amongst social media users over the past few months. Now that the official track has finally hit streaming platforms, fans can’t get enough of the inevitable smash hit.

post malone cooks once againnnn pic.twitter.com/GoDV1rSvS2 — nessa (@nesskiiiiii) May 9, 2024

Back in December, Malone gained high praise from none other than Brad Paisley when he appeared on The Tonight Show. Discussing his time working with Malone, the country star declared, “He’s amazing. I love him. He’s the greatest guy and he loves country music. We’ll see if we do something. You never know.”

