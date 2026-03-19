“Sweet Home Alabama” Wasn’t the Response to the Neil Young Song You Think

When Lynyrd Skynyrd released “Sweet Home Alabama” in the summer of 1974, they forever linked their twangy rock tune to Neil Young’s “Southern Man” by name alone. “I hope Mr. Young will remember,” Ronnie Van Zant sings, “that a Southern man don’t need him around anyhow.”

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Anyone with their finger on the pulse of the rock ‘n’ roll world in the 1970s knew “Southern Man” was a song Young released four years earlier. But as Neil Young would clarify decades later in his memoir, Waging Heavy Peace, “Southern Man” wasn’t the most problematic song about the South that Young wrote. In fact, the one he believed was the true subject of “Sweet Home Alabama” came out two years later on Harvest. That track, Young argued, was even more derogatory toward the states south of the Mason-Dixon, so much so that he later came to regret it.

“My own song, ‘Alabama’, richly deserved the shot Lynyrd Skynyrd gave me with their great record. I don’t like my words when I listen to it today,” Young admitted. “They are accusatory and condescending, not fully thought out, and too easy to misconstrue.”

From Neil Young’s “Alabama” to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama”

Neil Young released “Alabama” on the B-side of Harvest, but this track paled in comparison to the album’s bigger hits, like “Heart of Gold” and “Old Man”. Still, anyone from the South—certainly those in the Heart of Dixie—would have perked up their ears upon reaching Track No. 3. In the final verse, the Canadian singer-songwriter is arguably at his most condescending while he introduces himself to the South.

“Oh, Alabama, can I see you and shake your hand? / Make friends down in Alabama / I’m from a new land / I come to you and see all this ruin, what are you doing? / Alabama, you’ve got the rest of the Union to help you along / What’s going wrong?”

In this context, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s use of the term “Southern man” in their “Sweet Home Alabama” shoutout was clever in a different way. The Second Helping track was obviously referencing the title to Young’s Harvest number. Referencing Young’s 1970 track from After the Gold Rush was just an extra layer (and honestly, one that suggests Lynyrd Skynyrd had enough respect for Young to know about his earlier work).

Because ultimately, the public largely hyperbolized the feud that “Southern Man” (or “Alabama”) and “Sweet Home Alabama” suggested. Young was technically the one to start the fight, and he later said he deserved their retribution. Moreover, he said he was proud to have his name in one of their songs. Lynyrd Skynyrd frontman Ronnie Van Zant often wore a Neil Young shirt, so obviously, there was less bad blood than rock ‘n’ roll myth would have had us believe.

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