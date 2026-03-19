These 3 Doobie Brothers Songs From the 70s Have the Weirdest Lyrics (But We Secretly Love Them Anyway)

Ever since the release of the Doobie Brothers‘ eponymous debut album in 1971, the group has been revered as one of the best and most influential acts in rock music. Indeed, their list of hits is extensive, including songs like “Listen To The Music”, “Black Water”, “What A Fool Believes”, and others.

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Although the group has plenty of hits, not all of them are lyrical masterpieces. These are three Doobie Brothers tunes from the 70s with the oddest lyrics, but we still love the songs.

“Jesus Is Just Alright”

Out in 1972 on their sophomore Toulouse Street record is “Jesus Is Just Alright”. Written by Arthur Reid Reynolds, the song was first recorded by Reynolds for his group The Art Reynolds Singers. Later, The Byrds recorded the quirky song for their 1969 Ballad Of Easy Rider record. But it’s the version by The Doobie Brothers that remains the most popular.

Although it may seem like it is a song about a lack of deep spiritual faith, “Jesus Is Just Alright” is actually the opposite. The song begins with, “Jesus is just alright with me / Jesus is just alright, oh yeah / Jesus is just alright with me / Jesus is just alright.”

“I Cheat The Hangman”

Out in 1975 on their Stampede record, “I Cheat The Hangman” is written by band member Patrick Simmons. “I Cheat The Hangman” is reportedly about a ghost who returns home after the Civil War, unaware that he has already died.

The song says, “But I cheat the hangman, cheated him many times before / The bell that tolls the hour has turned sweet lips to sour / Yes, I cheat the hangman and even when life has flown away / I leave a kiss behind.“

“Takin’ It To The Streets”

In 1976, The Doobie Brothers released “Takin’ It To The Streets“. A Top 20 single, the song is the title track of their sixth studio album. Written by Michael McDonald, the song is also the first single by the group that features McDonald on lead vocals.

A song about positivity, the chorus just repeats, “Taking it to the streets / Taking it to the streets / Taking it to the streets / No more need for running / Taking it to the streets.”

McDonald was inspired to write “Takin’ It To The Streets” by thinking about his own sister, who had become “socially aware and active” while at college in the 1970s.

“When I wrote the song, I envisioned it being a gospel song,” McDonald tells Rolling Stone. “A song I might cut in church with a big choir and a rhythm section. But when the Doobies got a hold of it, it became something different — a rock gospel thing.”

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