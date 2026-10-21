Taylor Swift Says George Strait Has a Side Most Fans Would Never Expect: “I Think It Should Be Known”

It can be hard to believe that Taylor Swift would be starstruck. Being one of the biggest stars in the world herself, it made sense that she would be the one to cause fans to lose their minds. But back in 2008, Swift was just an artist trying to find her footing in country music. At the time, she had no idea that she would eventually become a global superstar worth billions. Still, recalling what it was like to attend the CMA Awards, Swift revealed a side of George Strait that might shock some fans.

While the King of Country Music, Strait wasn’t one for the spotlight when away from the stage. Gaining fame during a time when social media wasn’t even a word, the country legend tended to keep to himself when it came to personal matters. But when Swift got the chance to spend some time with Strait, she said, “I was backstage before presenting the Best New Artist award, I talked to George Strait for a while. He’s so incredibly cool. So down-to-earth and funny.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Being down-to-earth and funny wasn’t shocking, but when it came to his humor, Swift added, “I think it should be known that George Strait has an awesome, dry, subtle sense of humour.”

[RELATED: Back Where It All Began: 13 Years Later, Taylor Swift Is No. 1 on Country Radio Again]

The One Singer Who Made Taylor Swift Cry

Meeting Strait himself would be the highlight of any person’s night, but the King of Country Music didn’t leave Swift speechless like Shania Twain did. Speaking with both Strait and Twain on the same night, the singer was struggling to keep it together. “The real moment that brought on this wave of gratitude was when Shania Twain HERSELF walked up and introduced herself to me.”

With Swift describing Twain as “impressive, independent, confident, and successful,” it seemed that the singer forgot one thing – her camera. “Twain walked up to me and said she wanted to meet me and tell me I was doing a great job. She was so beautiful, guys. She really IS that beautiful. All the while, I was completely starstruck. After she walked away, I realized I didn’t have my camera. Then I cried.”



Swift walked away from the CMA Awards amazed that she had met Strait and Twain in the same night. In that moment, she was still looking up to the artists who helped shape country music. She couldn’t have known that one day, an entire generation of singers would look at her the same way.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/ACMA/Getty Images for ACMA)