Taylor Swift Becomes Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artist of All Time: Top 5 Revealed

Taylor Swift has another accomplishment to celebrate. Spotify recently announced that the pop is their most-streamed artist of all time.

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Swift’s success in no surprise. Over the course of her 20-year career, Swift has released 12 LPs. Additionally, in an effort to regain controls of her masters, Swift re-recorded and re-released four of her early albums, dubbing them “Taylor’s Version.”

Most recently, Swift released The Life of a Showgirl. The album has spawned hit singles including “The Fate of Ophelia,” “Elizabeth Taylor,” and “Opalite.”

Bad Bunny nabbed the second spot on the list, while Drake, The Weeknd, and Ariana Grande rounded out the top five.

Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Eminem, and Kanye West also earned some recognition, as did Travis Scott, BTS, Post Malone, Bruno Mars and J Balvin. The final five artists on the ranking are: Rihanna, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Juice WRLD.

Spotify Unveils New Rankings

Spotify also shared the most streamed album of all time, which went to Bad Bunny’s 2022 LP, Un Verano Sin Ti. The Weeknd came in at No. 2 with Starboy and No. 5 with After Hours. Meanwhile, Sheeran’s ➗ (Deluxe) and Rodrigo’s Sour completed the top five.

Swift wasn’t left off the ranking entirely. Her album Lover took the eighth spot, while Midnights landed in the 18th position.

As for the most streamed songs of all time, The Weeknd came out on top again. His 2020 track “Blinding Lights” took the highest honor, while his collab with Daft Punk, “Starboy,” landed at No. 4.

Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” The Neighbourhood’s “Sweater Weather,” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” finished the top five songs. None of Swift’s songs made the top 20 on the list.

In a press release, Spotify said of their rankings, “It’s been 20 years since Spotify began, but the real story is what the world chose to play. For the first time, we’re unveiling the most streamed artists, albums, songs, podcasts, and audiobooks in our history.”

The streamer added, “Drawn from years of listening across hundreds of millions of fans, these lists capture the music and stories that didn’t just break through but stayed, becoming part of everyday life around the world.”

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