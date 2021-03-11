Breakout christian artist Terrian says her debut EP is an introduction to the bridge she hopes to create between multiple communities of worship with her music.

Genesis of Terrian is a six-song project channeling the energy of gospel anthems, R&B attitudes and CCM (Contemporary Christian Music) influences.

The vocalist, signed to Gotee Records, told American Songwriter that while touring with TobyMac and the Diverse City Band and writing with many other artists in the christian music space, it took a little while to find her authentic sound.

“I grew up singing gospel music, listening to R&B, but around 2014 my heart just felt drawn to the audience in the CCM community. It felt like I needed to be a bridge somehow between two communities that typically don’t worship together all the time,” Terrian explains. “I wanted to be sure that I had a sound that was authentic to me and to my upbringing and to what I was passionate about but also a sound that I could show to the people I was in front of.”

Soulful, early 2000’s R&B, gospel roots, CCM, pop and rock, are all elements the songwriter says fit her intuition as an artist and shine through on this latest release.

Equally as vital to the sonic experience set by this debut project, is the message behind the tracks. “I’m 24 years old and just learning still, so much. I want to be transparent and I want to be honest. I know people are struggling with different things and for me that’s fear and anxiety and trying to overcome that in my day-to-day life,” Terrian says. “I have often found that what’s given me sanity is God’s word, knowing that He’s with me, that He will keep me in perfect peace if my mind is stayed on Him. That’s something I hold onto.”

One of the most genuine ways to craft a song is to write about what you are walking through in that moment, according to Terrian—to write about the stories happening around you with friends or family. That is what you are closely connected to, that’s what people will want to hear, the writer emphasized.

“When it’s honest, truthful and is your story…nobody can sing that like you can,” Terrian says. “It’s important for me to be vulnerable, and be honest about how I’m feeling, where tension lies in my life.”

The key, according to Terrian, is finding ways to weave together her story, her struggles, the truth she relies on from the Bible, and engaging musical components.

The reaction has already been greater than she hoped, Terrian says, with chart topping singles off the project setting up for a fast paced, impactful year.

The singer notes how encouraging it has been to see people anticipate and receive her debut project well, and even look forward to future content.

“[I’d like to be] kind of known as an artist that’s a little outside the box for the CCM industry, but as creative as I possibly can be and allowing the people that I’m collaborating with to just be themselves as well so we create something that’s unique,” Terrian emphasizes. “When I envision albums over these next few years, it is a collection of different sounds and it’s fun and it’s catchy and funky and soulful. So this EP gives people an idea of where I’ll be heading.”