Thanks to a Shot of Vodka and Sheer Willpower, Freddie Mercury Recorded One of Queen’s Final Songs in One Take

In 1987, one of, if not the most talented vocalist of the 20th century was diagnosed with AIDS. That talented vocalist was Freddie Mercury of Queen, and he didn’t publicly disclose his illness until a day before he died in 1991. Between 1987 and 1991, Mercury and Queen released the two hit albums The Miracle and Innuendo. Both albums reached the top 30 on the Billboard 200, and hosted classics such as “I Can’t Live Without You”, “I Want It All”, “Hang On In There”, and the single Mercury nailed in one take, “The Show Must Go On”.

For both these albums, Freddie Mercury battled his disease, and during the recording of Innuendo, it worsened. In the United States, Queen released the album on February 5, 1991. Months later, on November 24, 1991, Mercury passed away after his roughly five-year battle with AIDS. Given the time frame in which Queen recorded this album, Mercury was incredibly unwell. According to GQ, he was so unwell that Brian May feared he would be unable to record the track.

Prior to Mercury’s recording of the single, there was seemingly some dispute and concern over Mercury’s condition and ability to perform. However, this is Freddie Mercury we’re talking about, so it is no surprise that he stepped up to the plate and hit the task at hand out of the park. Before entering the booth, Mercury reportedly took a shot of vodka and stated, “I’ll f—g do it, darling.” He went on to complete the recording in one take.

The Chart History and Legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen’s 1991 Single

Queen rereleased “The Show Must Go On” as a single on October 14, 1991, just six weeks before Freddie Mercury’s passing. Following its release, “The Show Must Go On” peaked at No. 16 on the United Kingdom singles chart. After Mercury’s passing, the single re-entered the chart and stayed in the top 75 for several more weeks.

This is not the final catalog in Queen’s catalog nor the final song Mercury recorded, but it certainly was one of the many minuscule moments that marked Mercury’s end with the band that introduced him to the world. Originally released as the 12th and final track on Inneundo, there is a certain undertone to this song that one can interpret as a goodbye. When looking through a certain lens, it’s almost as if Mercury is saying, “Miss me, but know that Queen is far from over.”

After Mercury passed away in 1991, Queen did not close up shop, as they went on to release Made In Heaven in 1995. Featuring some of Mercury’s final works, the album is a posthumous tribute to the man who once perfected a song in one take during his battle with AIDS.

Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images