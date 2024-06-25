Elton John is undisputedly one of the biggest artists in the world. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who isn’t familiar with his discography. Nevertheless, it wasn’t until the ’90s that John felt like he had enough variety to not grow bored of his career. That newfound direction was due to a watershed project that he feels transformed his career. Find out which project that is, below.

The Album That Transformed Elton John’s Career

John was more than established by the ’90s. He had already delivered many top-selling, beloved albums. However, it was his collaboration with Tim Rice for Disney’s The Lion King that John feels took him to new heights.

“The Lion King opened so many doors for me in the ’90s,” John once said. “Up to that point I was just making albums and touring and promoting them, which was ok, but The Lion King obviously enabled me to write for animation. Consequently, it went to the stage. Then I wrote for Aida. I’ve written another two musicals, two film scores, so … I’m not bored with my life.”

Alongside Rice, John wrote several songs for the animated feature, including, “Circle Of Life,” “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” “Be Prepared,” and “Hakuna Matata.” Needless to say, John created more than his fair share of Disney classics.

He revisited the project in 2019 for the reimagined, live action version of The Lion King. The songs he helped pen in the ’90s were just as, if not more, impactful the second go around. You know you have something special on your hands when, after decades, it keeps its shine.

All that say, we tend to agree with John. The Lion King helped to push his career in a new, more-than-welcomed direction.

Revisit “Circle Of Life”, below.

