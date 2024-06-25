Watch Lainey Wilson Open Her CMA Fest Set With “Hang Tight Honey”—an “Anthem for the Hard-Working Men and Women”

Lainey Wilson added another accolade to her whirlwind year when she took the main stage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest. The reigning ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year performed a long list of hits, shared the stage with other country stars, and generally thrilled the crowd. Watch her perform her latest single “Hang Tight Honey” below.

Wilson opened her CMA Fest set with her latest single. In the video below, her band vamps, building the crowd’s anticipation before the “Heart Like a Truck” singer walks onto the stage from the wings. The first moments of the performance show just how well she and her band work together. As soon as she hits her mark on the stage, the band comes to a full stop. Then, she sings the opening lines of “Hang Tight Honey” with nothing but the cheers from the packed stadium to back her.

The highlight of the performance, though comes at about the halfway mark. Wilson walks off the stage and continues singing as she interacts with fans along the barricade. She shakes hands and makes memories as she belts out the rapidly-climbing top 20 hit.

“Hang Tight Honey” Is Lainey Wilson’s Ode to Hard Work

Lainey Wilson discussed the meaning and inspiration behind “Hang Tight Honey” on social media when she released it earlier this year. “This one’s an anthem for the hard-working men and women that get up every dang day and put in long hours to make a life worth living for the ones they love most,” she wrote.

“I’ve been runnin’ these roads nonstop for a few years now and I ain’t gonna lie to y’all, sometimes it can be tough being away from home that much,” she revealed. “At the same time, remembering what ‘home’ is and the things that I get to do for the ones I love because of the work I put in is what keeps me going an makes it all worthwhile,” she added.

Featured Image by Hunter Berry