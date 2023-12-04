The 15 Best Stephen Marley Quotes

Stephen Marley is the son of the legendary Jamaican reggae artist Bob Marley. Today, he carries on his father’s legacy both in his own solo work and as a producer for his family, including some Grammy-winning tracks from his brother Damian.

With so much history, legacy, family connection, talent and accomplishment, one might wonder what the 51-year-old musician has to say about the world, his family tree, his art, craft and more. That is the subject of this inquiry.

So, let’s dive into the best 15 Stephen Marley quotes.

1. “I am a big fan of music in general. I listen to all genres: hip-hop, R&B, whatever sounds good to me; it doesn’t matter to me where it comes from—there are no boundaries, no fences. If I like it, then it will inspire me to create.”

2. “My African heritage is a part of reggae music roots, and the concept is that the album, Revelation Part 1: The Root of Life, is a tribute to roots reggae music. The fruit is what blossoms into different colors and shades, but the root has to stand predominant.”

3. “Bob Marley songs are my songs. These are the songs that have been passed on to me. Let me say, I wear my family crest, and I represent my family to the fullest.”

4. “Your mind is the channel of it all. It feeds your soul, your heart, everything. It comes from your thoughts. The kind of person you are comes from the way you think. And it bleeds into the way you feel. And such forth. If the mind is not free, then we won’t be free.”

5. “When reggae was introduced to the world, it was a voice of the oppressed, a music with integrity that you can enjoy holistically. Throughout the years, what has become commercial kind of strayed from the integrity.”

6. “Reggae music is a music of integrity; reggae’s consciousness was built on a message. My music speaks of love, equality, and spirituality, and I would hope that one finds this integrity in my music.”

7. “Music is like a conversation. One person says one thing that speaks with a harmonica, with a bass, with a drum. They’re all conversating, and we’re just trying to find a way to make conversation rather than blah, blah, blah. But it’s not really so hard a thing to do if you know the way to approach it.”

8. “I want to reach the people. This music is the people’s music. It’s music for your brain, for your heart, for your soul. That is what we always go to achieve. Soul united.”

9. “I don’t take anything for granted; awards and all that go with it are very nice, and it’s nice to get a positive response, but for me, it’s about the music. I don’t make music to win awards. I make music for the people.”

10. “If I was a carpenter, and I was trying to maintain my father’s musical legacy, then I guess it would be a burden because it wouldn’t be natural to me to be dealing in music when my natural ability is in woodwork or whatever. But because my natural talent is also music, it kind of makes it much easier.”

11. “Music is a talent given to me by God. A medium and a platform and a way to spread a message of righteousness … a message of love, a message of unity.”

12. “I make music from my heart, and from that place, it feels good, you know? I have no boundaries, and no one can put me in a box. If it sounds good, it’s good.”

13. “My father’s music was influential. My place is my place. I must be myself and who I am.”

14. “Music bears a great responsibility because it is so influential. Everybody listens to music. It is a very influential tool. To me, it is very important to the world.”

15. “Music is the medium … how you use the music is different. Everyone uses music to a positive light and effect. So it really depends on the individual and one’s outlook. My music depicts life in general and the things that I see and the things that influence me, and such forth.”

Photo: Mike Lue / Courtesy of UMe / Meg McLean Corso