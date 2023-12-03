Cher Recalls Concerns About Working With Boyfriend Alexander Edwards on Christmas Album

Barely into December and Christmas season is in full swing as artists from all genres release and share their Christmas albums. While there are a few musicians, like Cher, who typically enjoy the season without releasing an album centered around the holiday, it seems the icon added her voice into the mix with her latest release called Christmas. Marking her first Christmas album, the singer recently discussed working on her 27th album with her boyfriend Alexander Edwards, and the hesitation she had.

Working as a music executive for Universal Music Group, Edwards once held a relationship with Amber Rose for three years. But in August 2021, the couple decided to end their relationship. Over a year later, in November 2022, the executive found himself holding hands with Cher.

Although the pair share a 40-year age gap, Cher admitted on The Kelly Clarkson Show, “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

While enjoying their time together, Cher shared her hesitation when it came to working with Edwards on her Christmas album after a year of dating. She said, “I kept thinking ‘Oh, do I really want to do this? Do I really want to put my relationship in jeopardy? Because I don’t care how you try to patch it. If somebody does something for you and you don’t like it, it’s bound to do some sort of, little bit of damage.”

‘Drop Top Sleigh Ride’

Working with Edwards on “Drop Top Sleigh Ride”, Cher praised his efforts, explaining how he has worked with numerous hitmakers over the years. Using his connections to bring rapper Tyga on to help with the song, the icon seemed surprised. “I thought, you know, maybe Alexander had twisted T’s arm. But he – no, he said, when he heard it, he thought, ‘That’s cool. I want to be on it.’ And so it was it’s a real surprise and comes at a perfect time.”

Releasing in October, Christmas debuted at No. 32 on the US Billboard 200 and can be streamed on Spotify for those wanting a little extra cheer this season.

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)