The 20 Best Ludacris Quotes

The 46-year-old Champaign, Illinois-born rapper Ludacris (real name Christopher Brian Bridges) burst onto the music scene around the turn of the 21st century thanks to bodacious lyrics and a big, booming voice. The Atlanta-based rapper-turned-actor remains one of the most eye-catching figures in American culture thanks to his songs and his roles in movies like the Fast and the Furious franchise.

But what does Luda have to say about life, love, his craft and the world around him outside of his catch tunes? Well, that is exactly the subject of today’s inquiry. So, without further ado, these are the best 20 Ludacris quotes.

1. “I’m always in that mode—whenever I have a little free time, I’m always recording songs, writing, whatever I gotta do. It’s like my job is my vacation.”

2. “But it’s a blessing to be so successful within a year; it’s the greatest feeling in the world, making money and doing the things that I’m doing, and I definitely trying to continue doing what I’m doing.”

3. “It don’t take a lot to make me happy. I’m not spoiled like that.”

4. “I’m just basically spillin’ out my emotions to the world. ‘Cause rap is about emotion. And I want you to feel what I’m feelin’, ’cause that’s what it’s all about.”

5. “Anytime I shoot a video, I just think of anything I can do to set myself apart from everybody in the music industry.”

6. “I made my first song when I was 9 years old. Just beating on garbage cans, having people beat box.”

7. “I don’t want to be too over-exposed, but then at the same time I don’t want to be too out-of-sight-out-of-mind.”

8. “Of course I have bills to pay, but at the same time, it’s more about the passion and the love, and I think that’s where music should come from, the heart, not necessarily just to cash a check.”

9. “I think half the battle is just being comfortable in front of the camera—and I already am, doing so many videos and interviews, so then it just takes that extra step of trying to get into character.”

10. “I think every album you have to stretch further and further, give people another piece of you. But then I always try to deviate from the norm.”

11. “A lot of beefs in the music industry are caused from miscommunication and just not really understanding what’s going on, having people in your ear saying this is what somebody did, or this is what somebody did to you.”

12. “No matter how much money I ever get, I’m going to want to provide for my family and never have to go back to really struggling. You don’t ever want to go outside, you don’t ever want to be left in the cold. You want to be safe.”

13. “Your fans, they count on you to make wise decisions and wise choices. That’s why they’re your fan base. If you continually let them down, they’re going to go find someone else to be fans of.”

14. “The hip-hop community is made up of a lot of hustlers. Everybody is trying to get theirs, and everybody is trying to eat.”

15. “‘Ludacris’ is something that I made up. It just kind of describes me. Sometimes I have like a split personality. Sometimes I’m cool, calm, and collected, and other times I’m beyond crazy.”

16. “I’ve been trying to nail it into everyone’s heads that I feel like I am the most versatile rapper.”

17. “Working through experience is best for me, just being there and trying to get into the mode.”

18. “It’s a lot of crooked cops out there. They manipulate the system.”

19. “I’m going to continue to keep music number one.”

20. “I’m trying to be number one all the way around. It’s not just the South, it’s not just the East, it’s not the West, I’m going for across the world, you know what I’m saying? This is where I’m coming from.”

