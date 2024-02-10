Watch a 19-Year-Old Reba McEntire Get Discovered After Her First-Ever National Anthem Performance 50 Years Ago

Ask any singer, and they’re more than likely to tell you that the national anthem stands as one of the toughest of all songs. It requires a wide range, and it has a tendency to end on the extremes (very low notes on the verses, extremely high notes as the song comes to a close). Now imagine having to handle all that on the biggest possible stage, i.e. the Super Bowl, and things get ever dicier. Perhaps it’s a good thing then that this year’s anthem singer, country superstar Reba McEntire, has amassed some impressive experience singing the song.

In fact, McEntire essentially started her career with a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” And, in a bit of full-circle symmetry, that came 50 years ago.

Reba McEntire National Anthem History

Check out her statement upon learning she got the Super Bowl gig:

“I’m honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time,” McEntire said. “2024 marks 50 years since I was discovered singing the National Anthem at the National Finals Rodeo, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate that anniversary.”

That’s right, at just 19 years old, McEntire stepped out in front of an audience awaiting the most prestigious rodeo event in the world and belted out a brass-infused version of the song. And she did so without showing an ounce of nervousness at the size of the gig.

Ironically, McEntire would have preferred at the time to be competing in the event instead of performing before it began. Both her father and grandfather had starred on the rodeo circuit, and McEntire herself entertained dreams of being a barrel racer. Her singing skill kept rising to the surface, however, and that performance in Oklahoma City caught the attention of country singer Red Steagall. Steagall helped McEntire secure a record deal, and the rest is music history.

Reba McEntire’s Deep Connection to the National Anthem

McEntire performed the National Anthem for many years at that rodeo event, so she won’t be a complete newbie when she takes the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday (February 11). Speaking of Vegas, she also feels a deep connection to this year’s Super Bowl location, as quoted by EW.com:

“I love Las Vegas,” McEntire said. “My first time here was in ’83 with the Statler Brothers, opening for them at the MGM Grand. Getting to come back here now and sing at the Super Bowl, the first time the Super Bowl has been in Nevada? This is a first for a lot of things, and I’m just tickled to pieces to be a part of it.”

