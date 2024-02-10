New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From Sheryl Crow, Iron & Wine, The Decemberists and More!

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment—perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window—can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we are sharing four new songs to brighten your day and share the good word of sonic composition. So check out these tracks from artists like Iron & Wine, Sheryl Crow, The Decemberists, T-Pain, Leon Bridges and more!

“Do It Again,” Sheryl Crow

Newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sheryl Crow released her latest single this week. That song, “Do It Again,” comes ahead of her forthcoming new LP, Evolution, which is set to drop on March 29. Check out the charming new track from Crow here below.

“Sunday Service,” Latto

Star rap artist Latto released her newest single this week. That song, “Sunday Service,” showcases her acid tongue, biting lyrics and sultry style. It’s a trifecta that has helped make her one of the brightest new stars in the genre. Check out the quick-witted track and accompanying music video here below.

“Redemption Song,” Leon Bridges

Supremely talented vocalist Leon Bridges shared a cover of the iconic Bob Marley song, “Redemption Song,” ahead of the forthcoming new Marley biopic, One Love, out February 14. Check out Bridges emotional rendition of the famous song here below.

“Burial Ground,” The Decemberists

Another Pacific Norhtwest standout, The Decemberists announced this week that the band will be headed out on tour later this year, with shows spanning late April through early August. To celebrate that news, they also shared their latest single, “Burial Ground,” their first new song in some six years. Check it out here below.

“Get Lower,” Steve Aoki x Lil Jon

Famed DJ meets famed producer in this collaboration between Steve Aoki and Lil Jon. The new song, “Get Lower,” which marks the duo’s fourth collaboration, is a reimagined version of their previous party track, “Get Low.” Check out the toe-tapper here below.

“So Good,” Travis Thompson

This acoustic-driven rap song showcases the standout burgeoning rapper at his best: weaving intricate rhymes while being self-aware. In this song, Travis Thompson talks about his flaws, his self-sabotage and more. We’ve all felt these feelings before but Thompson is willing to say them out loud. Check out the new track and accompanying music video here below.

“Deeper Well,” Kacey Musgraves

The seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist Kacey Musgraves is set to release her new LP, Deeper Well, later this year on March 15. With that news, the beloved Musgraves this week shared her latest single, the title track for the new record. Check out the latest from the country star here below.

“You Never Know,” Iron & Wine

Cerebral songwriter and performer Iron & Wine announced his forthcoming new LP, Light Verse, which is set to release later this year on April 26. With that, the artist shared his latest single, “You Never Know,” a thoughtful, acoustic-driven offering. Check it out here below.

“Floating On A Moment,” Beth Gibbons

Portishead’ Beth Gibbons announced this week that she will be releasing her debut solo album later this year, Lives Outgrown, on May 17. With that news Gibbons shared the new single, “Floating On A Moment.” Check out the new track and the accompanying music video here below.

“Soft As The Sand,” Brittany Davis

Rising songwriter and performer Brittany Davis released their latest single this week, “Soft As The Sand.” The booming vocalist is a skilled keyboard player and has been working with Pearl Jam members in the band, Painted Shield. What can’t they do? Check out the new single, which comes ahead of their new album, Image Issues, out March 1, here below.

“Dreaming,” T-Pain

One of the best singers on the planet, T-Pain, announced a new single this week, “Dreaming.” The new track marks a big moment for the artist, who will also be performing during the weekend’s Super Bowl festivities with Earth, Wind & Fire. Check out the latest hit track from here below.

“How Can I Love You,” The Struts

This week, The Struts shared their latest single, the Valentine’s Day-inspired track, “How Can I Love You.” The heartfelt, electric guitar-driven song recalls the emotive rock tracks from the 1980s and 1990s that make your tear ducts work overtime. Check out the latest from the band, which is set to hit the road with Slash later this month, here below.

“Rock the Casbah,” Julia Massey (of Warren Dunes)

This week, for International Clash Day, the new Hearts & Minds & Crooked Beats compilation was released. The set of songs includes The Dandy Warhols, Smokey Brights and Julia Massey of the Seattle-based beach-pop band Warren Dunes. Check out Massey’s cover of the famous song by the Clash, “Rock the Casbah,” here on Bandcamp.

Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images