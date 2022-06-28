Who doesn’t love Harry Styles?

The 28-year-old British-born songwriter and performer has become one of—if not the—It boy of the 2020s. With his androgynous look and penchant for wearing a dress or two, Styles is smooth, confident and beloved.

The former contestant on the singing competition show The X Factor later rose to bigger fame with the boy band One Direction. Since then, he’s gone solo and only increased his celebrity footprint.

But what does Styles have to say about the world outside of his song lyrics? What are his thoughts on life, love, his craft, and beyond? That is exactly what we’ll dive into here today.

So, without further ado, here are the 21 best Harry Styles quotes.

1. “That’s the amazing thing about music: there’s a song for every emotion. Can you imagine a world with no music? It would suck.”

2. “A lot of the time, the way it’s portrayed is that I only see women in a sexual way. But I grew up with just my mum and sister, so I respect women a lot.”

3. “I’m not really a pick-up-line guy. I don’t know what I do.”

4. “I find ambition really attractive too—if someone’s good at something they love doing. I want someone who is driven.”

5. “Ages ago, my girlfriend had this little park near her house, with a bridge running over a stream… and I set up all these candles on the bridge. But when I called her and told her she said it was too dark and she wasn’t coming out.”

6. “You’re never going to get used to walking into a room and have people screaming at you. There’s a lot of things that come with the life you could get lost in. But you have to let it be what it is. I’ve learned not to take everything too seriously.”

7. “One time, a girl dropped her phone in my pocket and I found it and was like, ‘There you go.’ And she said, ‘If you’d had my phone, you’d have had to meet up with me to give it back.'”

8. “I heard some stuff recently from Julian Casablancas, and his solo stuff is amazing. If I could write with anyone, it would be him.”

9. “You’re always going to write and draw inspiration from things that you’re feeling, things that you’ve felt. It’s kind of impossible not to unless you’re writing a song and there’s an exact scenario that you’re trying to write a song for.”

10. “I never like it when a celebrity goes on Twitter and says, ‘This isn’t true!’ It is what it is; I tend not to do that.”

11. “I’ve got a really good family; I’ve got great friends around me.”

12. “I think when you’re writing songs, it’s impossible to not draw on personal experiences, whether it be traveling or girls or anything. Just emotions.”

13. “You get a lot of who you are as a musician across through the music you write. If you’re writing your own music, then it’s important to be really honest.”

14. “I miss my parents a lot. I obviously don’t see them loads anyway because they live up north. But knowing that they’re only a couple of hours away is a lot different than knowing that they’re 12 hours away.”

15. “I think, you know, we entered the ‘The X Factor’ in the U.K., and you kind of want someone who knows what they’re talking about to tell you if you’re any good or not instead of just your mum saying that you like it when you sing.”

16. “You get moments all the time that kind of make you pinch yourself, some of them make you quite emotional. Winning a BRIT was a big moment because we were just so excited to be at the awards in the first place. Selling out Madison Square Garden was pretty amazing too. Then we woke to the news that our UK tour was sold out. It was crazy.”

17. “I’m quite old-fashioned. I like going out to dinner. You have the chance to talk to somebody and get to know them better.”

18. “I meditate and pray before going onstage—it helps me focus.”

20. “I can see how you could get dragged into the bad stuff, but I’ve got good friends around me, good family. I think I’ve got my head screwed on.”

21. “I think you have to be cool to be a good flirt, and I don’t think I’m very cool.”