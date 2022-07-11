The diva of divas. The star of stars.

The California-born Cher, who is 76 years old, has had one of the longest careers in show business.

She rose to fame in the 1960s with her then-singing partner Sonny Bono and has since stayed relevant for the next six decades. How does one do that?

Well, it begins with hit songs, of course. Some of Cher’s include “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.” But it also is a matter of impact and reading the world around her. For Cher, she is as good as it gets with those career tent poles.

Today, she is vocal on social media when it comes to injustices and she continues to release work and perform. It’s rather remarkable. But what does Cher have to say about the world outside of her songs and even her social media posts?

What are Cher’s thoughts on life, love, her craft, and the world at large? Let’s take a look at the 30 best Cher quotes.

1. “Women are the real architects of society.”

2. “If you really want something you can figure out how to make it happen.”

3. “Men should be like Kleenex, soft, strong, and disposable.”

4. “I think that the longer I look good, the better gay men feel.”

5. “Don’t take your toys inside just because it’s raining.”

6. “A girl can wait for the right man to come along but in the meantime that still doesn’t mean she can’t have a wonderful time with all the wrong ones.”

7. “I don’t know what else I would be if I wasn’t me. I am not looking from the outside, looking back. I am who I am.

8. “I wish that I did the things that I really believe in because when I do, my life goes much smoother.

9. “Yes, it’s a man’s world, but that’s all right because they’re making a total mess of it. We’re chipping away at their control, taking the parts we want. Some women think it’s a difficult task, but it’s not.

10. “I can’t spell or do grammar, but I’m smarter and more serious than people think. I’m no featherweight when it comes to digging deep and being involved. So many stars I know do so much. It’s our duty to give back.

11. “If you’re black in this country, if you’re a woman in this country, if you are any minority in this country at all, what could possibly possess you to vote Republican?

12. “People are negative no matter what you do.”

13. “I’ve been famous my entire life; I don’t know any other way.

14. “The road is a nasty place and lonely.”

15. “I know I’m not supposed to have any opinions about politics, because I’m famous.”

16. “I think I am a product of my mother’s sensibilities and my mother’s values. There has been lots of battling and lots of love and it’s never an easy road for us. But in the deepest recesses, I do have my mother’s values.”

17. “I remember a great America where we made everything. There was a time when the only thing you got from Japan was a really bad cheap transistor radio that some aunt gave you for Christmas.”

18. “I kill myself for my body.”

19. “I’m still friends with all my exes, apart from my husbands.”

20. “I know it sounds weird, but how bad, how hard can dying be?”

21. “Until you’re ready to look foolish, you’ll never have the possibility of being great.”

22. “The trouble with some women is that they get all excited about nothing—and then marry him.”

23. “Nothing lifts me out of a bad mood better than a hard workout on my treadmill. It never fails. Exercise is nothing short of a miracle.”

24. “Some years I’m the coolest thing that ever happened, and then the next year everyone’s so over me, and I’m just so past my sell date.”

25. “Women have to harness their power—it’s absolutely true. It’s just learning not to take the first no. And if you can’t go straight ahead, you go around the corner.”

26. “I’ve been screaming at the top of my lungs at my family, ‘Work out! Work out! Old age is coming!'”

27. “I’m scared to death of being poor. It’s like a fat girl who loses 500 pounds but is always fat inside. I grew up poor and will always feel poor inside. It’s my pet paranoia.”

28. “Hate crimes are the scariest thing in the world because these people really believe what they’re doing is right.”

29. “Anyone who’s a great kisser I’m always interested in.”

30. “I really don’t think of myself as a singer. I think of myself as an entertainer, and the best place I do it is onstage.”

Cher (Photo: Courtesy of Warner Records)