Reba McEntire Reveals Live In Concert Fall 2022 Tour

Reba McEntire has revealed a 17-city fall arena tour Reba: Live In Concert, featuring special guest Terri Clark. The tour kicks off in Lafayette, Lousiana on Oct. 13 and will conclude on Nov. 19 in Wichita, Kansas.

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said McEntire in a statement. “We had so much fun in the spring, and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark.”

McEntire, who recently finished filming her next Lifetime movie Reba McEntire’s The Hammer, and will continue shooting the third season of the ABC show Big Sky between tour stops in October and November, had to postpone her “Live” tour for two years. When McEntire was rehearsing for the first part of Reba: Live in Concert in 2020, she lost her mother, Jacqueline Smith, 93, to cancer before everything shut down around the pandemic.

“I was in Oklahoma helping my brother and sisters take care of Momma, flying back and forth to Nashville (for) rehearsals,” said McEntire in a recent interview. “She passed in the middle of March and I went back home for the funeral. That’s when COVID broke out. We didn’t even get to have a funeral.”

Returning to the road was a long time coming for McEntire, and one she intends to have fun with along with country singer and friend Clark on board. “Terri and I have toured before,” said McEntire. One tour we were with Brad Paisley, so we called it the ‘Two Hats and a Redhead tour.’”

She added, “Everybody knows that I want to have fun doing what I’m doing. I want to do work that’s fun.”

_____

Reba: Live in Concert 2022 Dates

October 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

October 14 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

October 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

October 20 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

October 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

October 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 29 – Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center

November 3 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

November 4 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 10 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

November 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

November 12 – Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena

November 17 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

November 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

November 19 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

Reba McEntire (Photo: Robby Klein)