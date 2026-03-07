Remember When Cher Delivered This Memorable Line About Men and Relationships in 1966?

“I like them, but I don’t need them,” was Cher’s response to a question about men in this interview back in 1996. At 79, the 70s icon still isn’t married. However, she’s certainly had her fair share of relationships, even marrying and divorcing both of her longtime partners, Sonny Bono and musician Greg Allman. Here’s the piece of advice the entertainer gave back on men in the 90s. Honestly, it was quite ahead of its time.

Videos by American Songwriter

“You said a man is not a necessity, a man is a luxury,” the interviewer says, highlighting something the singer had said previously. Cher responds with, “Like dessert, yeah. A man is absolutely not a necessity.” She explains, “I adore dessert. I love men, I think men are the coolest. But you don’t really need them to live.”

The icon continues, “My mom said to me, ‘You know, sweetheart, one day you should settle down and marry a rich man.’ And I said, ‘Mom, I am a rich man.’ You know? My experience with men is great because I pick them because I like them, I don’t need them.”

Cher has been known to have relationships with a wide range of high-profile stars, including Tom Cruise and Gene Simmons.

Cher’s Thoughts on Aging

Cher might have a pretty relaxed perspective on dating, but when it comes to aging, it sounds like the star isn’t too thrilled about the prospect. When asked in a 2025 CBS interview whether she had any “hang-ups” about getting older, Cher was quick to respond.

“Yes! I hate it!”

The performer, who’s still actively working on music and performing, will embark on her farewell tour in 2026, with 32 dates across various countries worldwide.

The interviewer commended Cher for her work ethic, noting that she’s still doing the same things she was years ago, just as she said she would.

“You were 45, and you said, ‘I want to be at 75, I want to be doing the same things I’m doing today, and I don’t think I can do that unless I take care of my body,’” she said, highlighting an older interview. “You’ve sort of lived up to what you wanted to do back at 45.”

Cher’s response? “I don’t know how to do anything else. What am I gonna do? I love what I do.”

Photo by: Ethan Miller/Getty Images