The 4 Best Songs Written and Performed Solely by Paul McCartney

Of course, Paul McCartney‘s work with The Beatles will always be a major calling card. However, his solo work is equally (if not more) impressive. Without his bandmates in tow, he could truly flex the expanse of his musicianship.

Videos by American Songwriter

McCartney put an onus on writing and performing songs all on his own. A famously particular recording artist, McCartney has been documented making his fellow Beatles record take after take trying to get a song the way he envisioned it. Going at it completely solo likely freed him up from having to relay his vision to those around him. Instead, he simply put pen to paper and notes to tape.

Find the four best songs written and performed solo by McCartney, below.

[RELATED: On This Day: Paul McCartney Sued The Beatles, to “Save” the Band’s Music]

With how rich in instrumentation “Maybe I’m Amazed” is, it’s almost unfathomable to think McCartney played every note himself. This track, featured on his debut solo album, remains one of his most memorable tracks to date. With its austere key change and instantly catchy chorus, it would be impossible for this song not to make traction with audiences.

While most rockers would shy away from singing about domesticity, McCartney has done much of it throughout his career. One of his best songs in that vein is “Every Night.” McCartney is credited as having performed lead vocal, three acoustic guitars, electric guitar, bass guitar, and drums on this track. You’d be hard-pressed to find another musician as capable. Moreover, this track is an earworm of the highest order.

Moving on to the second album in the McCartney series, we have “Coming Up.” It’s hard not to want to tap your toe along to this snappy track. All that snappiest is delivered courtesy of McCartney. The driving guitar riffs and the punchy drums are all Macca’s doing.

Flash forward to 2020, we’re looking at “The Kiss of Venus” from McCartney III. The markedly Beatles-esque track is one of the best songs on the album. McCartney makes use of his incomparable hit-making skills with this not-easily-forgotten melody. Moreover, he proves his ability to be a one-man band is alive and well.

Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images