Charley Crockett Reflects on Starting 2024 by Releasing a Duet with Willie Nelson

Charley Crockett kicked off 2024 with a new song with Willie Nelson. He released “That’s What Makes the World Go Around” with the country legend yesterday (January 1). Early that morning, he took to social media to share his thoughts on the collaboration with Nelson.

Crockett shared a short sample of the song alongside a photo of him shaking hands with Nelson. The caption showed his excitement about the musical partnership. “Never thought I’d sing one with the Red-Headed Stranger,” he wrote. “Here’s to ’24,” he added.

Never thought I’d sing one with The Red Headed Stranger. Here’s to ‘24 💥 @WillieNelson pic.twitter.com/6qcYVR0ond — Charley Crockett (@CharleyCrockett) January 1, 2024

As a country singer from Texas, one could imagine that cutting a song with Nelson was on Crockett’s bucket list for quite some time. “That’s What Makes the World Go Around” was the first recorded collaboration between the two artists. However, they’ve been in close proximity several times.

For instance, Crockett has opened for Nelson in the past. Additionally, the “Welcome to Hard Times” singer has been on Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour in the past. More recently, he attended the Red-Headed Stranger’s 90th birthday celebration at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. His rendition of “Yesterday’s Wine” appears on the digital album. He was also onstage with several other artists to sing “Happy Birthday” to Nelson.

Charley Crockett Enlists Willie Nelson for New Duet

Crockett co-penned “That’s What Makes the World Go Around” with Kullen Fuchs, Rich Brotherton, and his longtime girlfriend Taylor Grace. He also co-produced the song with his longtime collaborator Billy Horton.

So, not only did Crockett get to cut a song with Nelson but he was also able to cut a song he co-wrote with the outlaw country legend. However, the way the track came to be may make it even more special for the singer/songwriter.

In a statement, Crockett explained how it all happened. “Willie called me up, said he was out at Pedernales cuttin’, and asked if I had any songs ready he could jump on. I told him I had plenty,” he recalled. Then, he drove to Horton’s place, wrote a couple of fresh songs, and sent them to Nelson. “We fired ‘em off to Spicewood, where he sang and took a ride on one that very next day.”

“When I heard him come in singing on his first line, I shed a tear. Then, his leads on Trigger hit, and I was crying,” he added.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

