The 5 Best Songs Jack Antonoff has Produced for Other Artists

Jack Antonoff is one of the most in-demand producers right now—and has been for a while now. Everything he touches seems to turn to gold. His catchy, at-times retro, and altogether unforgettable production style has been a guiding force in pop. From Taylor Swift to Lana Del Rey, find five of his best works for other artists, below.

Of course, we had to feature at least one (or two) Taylor Swift songs on this list. She and Antonoff have become intrinsically linked. The pair have produced many stellar hits with one another, but we are particularly fond of “Getaway Car.” The Bonnie and Clyde-type story hits hard thanks to Antonoff’s splashy production.

Lorde’s “Liability” is heartbreakingly poignant. The truth is I am a toy that people enjoy / ‘Til all of the tricks don’t work anymore, she sings. Antonoff’s magic touch is once again felt throughout. We’d venture to say this is one of the best-producing bouts of his career.

Antonoff worked on The 1975’s latest record, Being Funny in a Foreign Language. Among the tracklist was the sugary sweet earworm, “Happiness.” The English rockers have few songs that are as replayable as this one. Part of that allure comes from Antonoff’s distinctive production style. He turned these alt-rock heroes into something that could be digested by the mainstream. That might not seem like a compliment to the band’s hipster fans, but we think it’s a welcomed evolution for The 1975.

Circling back to Swift, we have to give Antonoff his flowers for “August.” folklore marked a major progression in Swift’s story. While the folkie songs on the album don’t exactly scream Antonoff and his typically ’80s-esque production, it remains one of his best songs with Swift. Swift’s vocals are nearly drowned out by the swell of instrumentation. Listening to this track feels like you’re stuck in a dream.

Another frequent collaborator of Antonoff’s is Lana Del Rey. They too have made many stunners together, but we have to go with “Mariner’s Apartment Complex” for this list. It’s one of Del Rey’s most famous songs of recent years–and for good reason. Her meditations are bolstered by Antonoff’s timeless sonic direction.

