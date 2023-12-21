Here’s How Jack Antonoff Became a Producing Power in Pop Music

You don’t have to delve very far into the alternative music scene to find someone touting the idea that “All pop music sounds the same.” We’re not here to argue against the fact, but we can’t claim to think the pervasive sound in pop today is a bad thing. Regardless of where you’re standing in that argument, there is only one person to thank or blame: Jack Antonoff.

The Bleachers and fun. member had a career renaissance in 2014 when he was tapped by Taylor Swift to produce one of her biggest hits of all time, “Out of the Woods.” In the years since Antonoff’s sound has become so incredibly omnipresent in pop music that we’d feel comfortable calling it the lifeblood of the genre. Even those who haven’t been able to work with Antonoff personally have begun to incorporate some of his calling cards.

How did Antonoff manage to become such a tour de force? Well, as always, we have to give props to Swift.

That’s not to say that Antonoff’s talent isn’t a large part of what got him the gig in the first place. His knack for instantly catchy choruses and layered melodies makes him a shoo-in for pop prestige. However, those who make it in the music industry must acknowledge the element of luck that earned them their career. It takes that one person to recognize your talent and help catapult you to new heights.

Though Antonoff was already an established player in the music industry, he needed someone to take a chance on him in the producer’s chair. Swift was that person.

“She’s the first person who recognized me as a producer,” Antonoff once explained. “A lot of people are afraid to sign off on something that isn’t done by a proven person. I had written lots of songs and produced them, but they would always sort of go somewhere else.”

Their first time working together was on “Sweeter Than Fiction” in 2013. It’s a stunner of a soundtrack cut for the film One Chance. But, its popularity paled in comparison to the enthusiasm for 1989.

Antonoff was one of many producers on the blockbuster album, having worked on the songs “Out of the Woods,” “I Wish You Would,” and “You Are In Love.” There is something special about these songs—something almost undefinable. They roll off the tongue and fall gracefully on the ear of the listener. Naturally, several other pop purveyors decided to try Antonoff on for size.

He is an auteur by definition. Regardless of how you feel about his production, no one can deny that it’s distinctive. His work on the albums of Lorde, Lana Del Rey, The Chicks, Troye Sivan, and more all feel cut from the same cloth. Moreover, they are more or less all successful, which only inclines more musicians to work with him.

We don’t foresee Antonoff’s style falling out of the rotation anytime soon. As long as he keeps winning Grammys, keeps collecting pop stars, and continues to engage audiences, Antonoff’s hold on the pop scene will fail to falter.

