The 5 Biggest Classic Rock Comeback Singles

Some classic rock acts have career paths that have taken on a somewhat linear trajectory, rising to a peak and then inevitably tapering off (at least in terms of commercial success). But there are many other artists of the genre whose success rate on the singles charts looks far more like a series of peaks and valleys.

The valleys are somewhat predictable, as precious few acts have been able to stay near the top throughout the entire time span of their career. But what about those surprising peaks from out of nowhere? Here are five classic rock comeback singles delivered by acts who rose back up to the heights after spending years struggling at sea level.

By 1975, some very impressive talent had cycled through the outfit known as Fleetwood Mac, including ace guitarists Peter Green, Danny Kirwan, and Bob Welch. They were known for a bluesy, AOR style that wasn’t exactly conducive to hit singles. Mac had enjoyed decent success in the UK, but barely dented the US charts (“Oh Well” snuck to No. 55 in 1969 for their biggest hit stateside). The decision to add Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, both singer-songwriter types, to the fold pushed them in a more accessible direction. But it was Lindsey McVie, a holdover from the older version of the band, who struck first by writing and singing the soothing Top 20 hit “Oh Well.” It helped introduce the newer model and opened the floodgates to the Rumours phenomenon to come.

It might seem odd to call this a comeback hit, because The Kinks had never really gone away. But after the massive success of “Lola” in 1970, they spent a lot of time following lead singer and songwriter Ray Davies’ thematic obsessions on a slate of concept albums. When they did leave the concepts behind and return to a more rocking style, it helped them become a major touring force again. But it didn’t do much for their singles success. Ironically, it took Davies writing about a nostalgic topic, i.e. the British dance halls of the ‘50s, to break through in the MTV-era ‘80s. “Come Dancing” was catchy as heck and had heart to spare, and it earned the band a spot in the US Top 10 for the first time in a dozen years.

Yes was always going to be a tough fit for singles’ success, as their hyper-intricate music and somewhat baffling lyrics were better suited for a devoted cult of album-buyers than fickle 45 enthusiasts. “Roundabout” and its galloping keyboards became an unlikely Top 20 hit in 1972, but follow-up singles did little in America. Members had been weaving in and out of the group for several years when a sort of all-star lineup came back together for the 1983 album 90125. Trevor Rabin entered the project with a series of demos in hand, including one with a stunner of a guitar hook. After just about every band member finagled with the lyrics, “Owner of a Lonely Heart” was finalized and became the band’s first (and still only) chart-topping single.

4. “Amanda” by Boston (1986)

This is an interesting one, because, if Boston mastermind Tom Scholz had his way, the song wouldn’t have been so much a comeback as a continuation. Boston’s first two albums were juggernauts, and in 1980, two years after the release of previous album Don’t Look Back, Scholz began recording material for a follow-up. However, he was interrupted with a series of legal battles, first with his manager and then with his record company. As a result, “Amanda” and other tracks sat languishing while this mess was cleared up. By the time the album Third Stage was released in 1986, many wondered if the train had left the station for this particular act. But “Amanda” answered all doubters by proving that power ballads never go out of style and by soaring to the top of the Billboard charts.

We go from Boston to the Boston Bad Boys for this last song on our list. The first half of the ‘80s wasn’t a pretty time for Aerosmith. Crucial band members came and went, drug problems were rampant, and their recorded output lacked little of the flash or potency of their early hits. By the middle of the decade, they had mostly cleaned up their acts, and an appearance on Run-D.M.C.’s version of “Walk This Way” put them back in the MTV spotlight. Their next single would be crucial to sustaining their success. Song doctor Desmond Child came on board, and he convinced Steven Perry to follow through with a song sketch whose working lyrics for the title seemed silly to the singer. Child got his way, and “Dude (Looks Like a Lady)” put Aerosmith in the Top 20 in the US for the first time in 11 years.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images