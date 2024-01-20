Watch Doors’ Robby Krieger Party with Guy in Bunny Costume in His New Video “Ricochet Rabbit”

Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and his current group, The Soul Savages, released their debut album today, January 19. The record, aptly titled Robby Kreiger and the Soul Savages, is a 10-track collection of instrumentals.

To celebrate the album’s arrival, a music video for one of the new tracks, “Ricochet Rabbit,” has premiered on YouTube.

The hilarious video follows a guy in a rabbit costume as he prances around the streets of Hollywood toting a basket of carrots. The rascally character apparently is very popular, because he’s mobbed by autograph-seeking fans. Among the fans are a group of young women wearing black “Ricochet Rabbit” T-shirts, who mob the guy and chase him around the neighborhood.

He eventually escapes the ladies, and sneaks through a back door into a recording studio, where Krieger and The Soul Savages are jamming out on “Ricochet Rabbit.” When the rabbit suit-clad guy arrives, he shares his carrots with the band, and at the same time, the music shifts from upbeat pop-jazz tune to a spacey, psychedelic track.

The clip then alternates between scenes of the band members playing the song and partying with rabbit guy. We see the gang drinking beer, smoking pot, dancing, and chilling out on a couch. At one point, Krieger is shown wearing rabbit ears, munching on a carrot, and dancing alongside the bunny man. As the video ends, we see beer cans and carrots strewn around the studio floor. The rabbit guy is passed out on a couch, and someone has drawn a carrot in marker on his forehead.

Details About the New Album

As previously reported, Robby Krieger and the Soul Savages finds the 78-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and his band exploring a variety of genres, including jazz fusion, soul, psychedelic rock, blues, and funk. The album is available now on CD, vinyl LP, digital formats, and via streaming services.

About the Band

The Soul Savages feature keyboardist and longtime Krieger collaborator Ed Roth, Grammy-winning bassist Kevin “Brandino” Brandon, and drummer Franklin Vanderbilt. The various band members also have worked with such other well-known artists as James Brown, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Lenny Kravitz, and Chaka Khan.

In-Store Appearance

Krieger and the band will take part in an in-store signing session at the Amoeba Hollywood record store in Los Angeles this Tuesday, January 23, at 5 p.m. PT. The band only will be signing copies of the new album at the event. Fans who want to attend can secure a ticket by purchasing a copy of the album at the store.