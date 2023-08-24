The 8 Best Pop Icons of the 1980s

It was in the 1980s when pop music became what we now know it to be today. Sure, in the past, we had John and Paul of the Beatles, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones and others. But while fans went rabid for these artists, it’s not quite the same when considering the singularity and marketability and the commercial mechanisms in place when people like Whitney Houston came around.

Below, we dive into the eight biggest pop icons of the era. Those who helped pave the way for artists today like Rihanna and Usher.

1. Prince

Other than Dolly Parton, Prince may have released the most LPs during his career. Just a glance at his discography, and he’s released dozens of records, including nine solo LPs in the 1980s. Of course, his most famous record, Purple Rain, was released in 1984, along with the film of the same title. It was thanks to that record that Prince became a household name.

2. Michael Jackson

You can’t talk about the 1980s without mentioning Michael Jackson. He helped define the decade with his sequin gloves, moonwalk and best-selling record Thriller, which he dropped in 1982. His followup? A little album called, Bad, which itself was one of the biggest records of the decade. As an artist, Jackson led many lives but none was as famous as his ’80s era.

3. David Bowie

Another artist who has lived many lives is David Bowie. The “Ziggy Stardust” singer rose to fame in the ’60s and ’70s, but it was in the ’80s when he released albums like Let’s Dance. Truly, Bowie was an icon in any era he performed. But that includes his disco ’80s phase.

4. Whitney Houston

Before she became known for songs like the 1992 offering, “I Will Always Love You,” Houston released two albums in the 1980s, including her sophomore effort, Whitney, in 1987. That record included smash hits like “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).” With a photogenic face, bright smile and pipes for days, the late Houston was and remains a star.

5. Madonna

As with Michael Jackson, you can’t talk about the 1980s without talking about Madonna. She was everywhere, defining the decade and pop music with hit after hit. She released four albums in the 1980s, including Like a Virgin and Like a Prayer. With hits like “Material Girl,” Madonna was the ’80s.

6. George Michael

First, the British-born George Michael came up in the band WHAM! in 1981. Then he went solo and became an even bigger star when he started his solo career towards the end of the decade. He released “Careless Whisper” as his first solo song in 1984 and then “Faith” came in 1987 via the LP of the same name. With blue jeans that became as famous as his stubble, Michael was a comet.

7. Cyndi Lauper

With three solo albums released in the 1980s, Lauper released perhaps her biggest hit on her debut offering, She’s So Unusual, in 1983. That song? “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” That album also included the classic ’80s song, “Time After Time.” With those two songs, she became an ’80s queen.

8. Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie released his first three solo albums in the 1980s. Prior to that, of course, the artist was part of the Commodores, which dropped seven albums the decade before, along with two more in the 1980s. But it was after those solo albums that Richie became a household name in his own right, thanks to tracks like “Hello” and “All Night Long (All Night).” Today, Richie continues to play a role in pop culture, with Las Vegas residencies and as a judge on American Idol.

