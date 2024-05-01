Ben Folds Extends Paper Airplane Request Tour: How To Get Tickets

It’s a fine day for Ben Folds fans! The indie artist announced his Paper Airplanes Request Tour just a few weeks ago with an overwhelmingly positive response. Now, Folds has just added a whopping 38 more stops on the highly-anticipated tour this year! The Ben Folds Paper Airplane Request Tour will take the “Capable Of Anything” singer/songwriter across the United States throughout the rest of the year.

This year’s Paper Airplane Request Tour isn’t the first of its kind. Folds has launched a similar tour in the past that involved allowing audience members to send paper airplanes with song requests written on them to the stage for Folds to perform. The new rendition will have the same concept, which Folds has said is “the purest, most low-tech form of engagement that creates a special bond with my audiences.”

The first stop on the Ben Folds Paper Airplane Request Tour will be on May 30 in Charleston, South Carolina at Charleston Music Hall. The new final tour date will be on December 15 in Shreveport, Louisiana, and the venue is TBA. No supporting acts have been announced for this tour.

Ticketmaster appears to be the main platform to score tickets to this tour. All of the tour dates that have been announced earlier this year are available for general sale. For the new leg of the tour, fans can get down on the presale events, which are slated to begin on May 2 at 10:00 am local.

General on-sale begins this Friday, May 3, at 10:00 am local. We recommend checking Stubhub for tickets once general on-sale starts, especially if your tour date was eaten up by the presale events.

Get your tickets now, before it’s too late!

May 30 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

May 31 – Augusta, GA – Bell Auditorium

June 1 – Peachtree City, GA – The Fred

June 2 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns

June 4 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater

June 6 – Savannah, GA – District Live

June 7 – Virginia Beach, VA – Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

June 8 – Rocky Mount, VA – Harvester Performance Center

June 9 – Pittsburgh, PA – 3 Rivers Arts Festival

June 11 – Richmond, VA – Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

June 21 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Summer Music Series

June 22 – Great Barrington, MA – The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center

June 23 – Hammondsport, NY – Point of the Bluff Concert Pavilion

June 25 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage

June 27 – Toledo, OH – Peristyle Theater

June 28 – Petoskey, MI – Bay View John M. Hall Auditorium

June 29 – Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo State Theatre

July 12 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ballroom

July 13 – Plymouth, MA – Plymouth Memorial Hall

July 14 – Westhampton Beach, Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center

July 16 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

July 17 – Lexington, KY – Lexington Opera House

July 18 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

July 20 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

July 21 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion

July 30 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center

July 31 – Layton, UT – Edward. A Kenley Centennial Amphitheater

August 2 – Steamboat Springs, CO – Strings Music Pavilion

August 5 – Boulder, CO – Chautauqua Auditorium

August 6 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar Performing Arts Center

August 7 – Pueblo, CO – Pueblo Memorial Hall

August 8 – Amarillo, TX – Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts

August 10 – Wichita, KS – The Cotillion

August 11 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place

August 13 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre

August 15 – Bloomington, IL – Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

August 17 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre

August 18 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

September 10 – Idaho Falls, ID – Colonial Theater (NEW!)

September 11 – Orem, UT – Noorda Center for the Performing Arts (NEW!)

September 13 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino (NEW!)

September 14 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre (NEW!)

September 15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern (NEW!)

September 17 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson Theatre (NEW!)

September 18 – Scottsdale, AZ – Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts (NEW!)

September 19 – San Diego, CA – Epstein Family Amphitheater (NEW!)

September 24 – Salem, OR – Elsinore Theatre (NEW!)

September 25 – Olympia, WA – Washington Center for the Performing Arts (NEW!)

September 27 – Bremerton, WA – Venue TBA (NEW!)

September 28 – Bellingham, WA – Mount Baker Theatre (NEW!)

September 29 – Tacoma, WA – Venue TBA (NEW!)

October 4 – Sioux Falls, SD – Washington Pavilion (NEW!)

October 5 – Duluth, MN – DECC Symphony Hall (NEW!)

October 6 – St. Paul, MN – Ordway Music Theatre (NEW!)

October 8 – Wausau, WI – Frand Theater (NEW!)

October 9 – Madison, WI – Orpheum Theater (NEW!)

October 10 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium – The Center for the Performing Arts (NEW!)

October 12 – Des Plaines, IL – The Event Center at Rivers Casino (NEW!)

October 13 – Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre (NEW!)

October 15 – Midland, MI – Midland Center for the Arts (NEW!)

October 17 – Johnson City, TN – ETSU Martin Center for the Arts (NEW!)

November 7 – Buffalo, NY – University at Buffalo Center for the Arts (NEW!)

November 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount Theater (NEW!)

November 13 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center (NEW!)

November 15 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts (NEW!)

November 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Penn Live Arts (NEW!)

November 17 – Raleigh, NC – Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts (NEW!)

November 19 – Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat (NEW!)

November 22 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live (NEW!)

November 23 – Tampa, FL – David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts (NEW!)

November 24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – The Parker (NEW!)

December 10 – Houston, TX – Jones Hall (NEW!)

December 11 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater (NEW!)

December 12 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre (NEW!)

December 14 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts Center (NEW!)

December 15 – Shreveport, LA – TBA (NEW!)

