The Album Bob Dylan Created in Hopes of Being Forgotten: “I Wish These People Would Just Forget About Me”

Bob Dylan‘s public perception has always been ever-changing, but the one foundational aspect that has remained the same is that he’s always been incredibly elusive. In other words, Bob Dylan’s character has never been completely documented, as he’s always kept his fans and the press at a healthy distance. A healthy distance that protects both him and his privacy, and he once tried to perpetuate that fact with the release of his 1970 album, Self Portrait.

While the glitz, glamour, and privilege of being a famous musician seem incredibly enticing, the public criticism and lack of privacy also seem exhausting. Dylan seemingly agrees with the latter half of the statement, and by the late 1960s, he was fed up with his fans and how the public reacted to him and his work. That being so, he created and released Self Portrait to push his fans and the public away. However, that didn’t go as planned.

The Reverse Effect of Bob Dylan’s ‘Self Portrait’

By the late 1960s, Bob Dylan had secured the title of arguably being the most poetically talented and prolific songwriter of all time. Impressively, he did this in less than a decade, as Dylan’s career didn’t really take off until 1963. Due to this success, Dylan just wanted to be left alone, and his attempt to accomplish just that was Self Portrait.

“I said, ‘Well, f— it. I wish these people would just forget about me,” and “I wanna do something they can’t possibly like, they can’t relate to,’” Dylan told Rolling Stone in 1984. He continued, “They’ll see it, and they’ll listen, and they’ll say, ‘Well, let’s go on to the next person…He ain’t givin’ us what we want,’ you know? They’ll go on to somebody else.’”

Well, according to Dylan, that plan backfired, as the public scrutiny just became greater. “But the whole idea backfired, because the album went out there, and the people said, ‘This ain’t what we want,’ and they got more resentful,” added Bob Dylan.

The album itself was a major chart success. Following its release in June of 1970, Self Portrait went on to peak at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. Furthermore, “Wigwam” went on to become a top 50 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

In a way, Bob Dylan has disappeared from the public eye on several occasions. However, according to the man himself, this attempt was an utter failure. After the release of the album, Dylan seemingly returned to the public’s good graces as he released New Morning months later.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images