3 Country Songs To Listen to With Your Hot Morning Coffee

They say that country music is as simple as three chords and the truth. If that’s the case, then what more could you want during your morning coffee routine? A little rhythm, melody, and wisdom. Sounds almost as good as cream and sugar!

Below, we wanted to highlight three country songs that offer a perfect pairing with your morning cup o’ Joe. Three tracks that will get your mind going as you spoon your favorite beverage. Indeed, these are three country songs to listen to with your hot morning coffee.

“On The Road Again” by Willie Nelson from ‘Honeysuckle Rose’ (1980)

Sometimes, when you’re sitting in your chair, holding your hot mug and daydreaming with your thoughts, the song you want to hear is about going far away. And what better country song is there for that than “On The Road Again” by Willie Nelson? The song will have you rambling over hills and dales in your brain. Lovely for your morning routine.

“Crazy” by Patsy Cline from ‘Showcase’ (1961)

Speaking of Willie Nelson, not only did the icon write songs for himself, but he did so for others, including the great Patsy Cline. Your morning coffee routine is a very sacred thing, as you can really get into your mind, meandering through thoughts and ideas. Sometimes you might even think you’re a little crazy. That’s where Cline comes in, making it all alright. Who cares if you’re a little crazy, right?

“Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” by Kris Kristofferson from ‘Kristofferson’ (1970)

This song was created for the morning coffee routine. Especially for those who might be a little (read: a lot) hungover. Country star Kris Kristofferson was prolific and incredibly talented. But like many of his era, he was also hard-living. The consequences of that life are apparent in this tune, which gives empathy to all those who rise in the morning with a headache.

