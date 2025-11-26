Nikki Sixx Says Mötley Crüe’s Carnival of Sins Tour Will Feature Set List Surprises

While Mötley Crüe hasn’t released a new album since 2008, the band continues to travel the world. Throughout that time, the group helmed numerous tours. And in 2005, they kicked off the Carnival of Sins Tour. Never forgetting the good times of that tour, it seemed that Mötley Crüe was ready to relive the past as they announced The Return of the Carnival of Sins 2026 tour. Excited to get back on the road, founding member Nikki Sixx promised fans there would be a few surprises when it came to the setlist.

When Mötley Crüe announced the new tour, fans quickly wanted to know what the setlist would look like. With a discography including “Wild Side”, “Looks That Kill”, and “Shout at the Devil”, there are more than a few hits to pick from. Speaking with WMMS, Sixx said, “A big part of the conversation is like, you know, obviously the fans want to hear the hits. But also, what can we bring in there [that fans haven’t heard as much]? Like, there’s so many cool songs.”

Nikki Sixx Still Not Sure About The Setlist

Not wanting to pick all the songs, Sixx and the rest of Mötley Crüe hoped to get the fans involved. “At some point here, we’re going to get an opportunity to ask the fans, actually, what they [are interested in hearing]. We can kind of pick and choose through that and salt and pepper our set with some, you know, [deeper] songs.”

Although making sure to cover a few of the classics, Sixx wanted to introduce a new generation to Mötley Crüe. “They might have heard a couple tracks [from the earlier years]. So when you play something like ‘On With the Show’ and ‘Starry Eyes,’ [it makes an impression]. We haven’t figured out the set list, because the set list will also dictate some things that we do with the show. [But] we’re really excited.”

Kicking off in July 2026, the tour will take Mötley Crüe all over the United States before ending in Ridgefield, Washington, in September. With three months packed with shows, fans are in for a nostalgic, unpredictable ride as Mötley Crüe brings the Carnival of Sins back to life.

