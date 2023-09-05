Watch: The Rolling Stones Reveal New Album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ Live with Jimmy Fallon

The Rolling Stones will reveal their new album, Hackney Diamonds, during a livestream interview with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (September 6) at 9:30 a.m. EST on the band’s YouTube channel.

The reveal begins at 2:30 p.m. BST and will stream live from Hackney, London, where Fallon will join Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ron Wood “talking new album, new music, new era” according to the band’s YouTube descriptor. Fans can also submit questions to the band in advance to answer in the comments.

Hackney Diamonds is the Rolling Stones’ first new material in nearly 20 years since the release of A Bigger Band in 2005, and the band’s first album without drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021.

“Hackney may be at the heart of ‘Hackney Diamonds,’ but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube,” said the band in a statement.

In a one-minute video teaser, Fallon is seen in a roomful of vinyl. The needle falls on a Stones record playing just as the phone rings. Fallon answers the Rolling Stones’ themed rotary phone to the band, who ask him to come to Hackney in East London.

“Mick, Keith, Ronnie?” says Fallon on the phone. “Livestream. You need me. Wednesday, September 6. Hackney. Gotcha. That’s in London?”

Fallon jokingly starts to say “You can’t always get what you…,” then continues “That’s right, you get what you need.”

To further tease their album, the band recently set a countdown clock ticking down to the reveal of their 24th album on the landing page of the website HackneyDiamonds.com and on their official website. The clock is set to expire at 2:30 p.m. (BST) on Wednesday (September 6).

News of Hackney Diamonds first broke on Wednesday (August 23), when the band placed an advertisement in the Hackney Gazette, which marketed “specialists in glass repair,” but looked more like a Rolling Stones release.

Along with the font used in the advertisement — similar to that used on the band’s 1978 album Some Girls — and the band’s iconic tongue logo, the language used in the ad also referenced three of the Rolling Stones’ classic songs “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Gimme Shelter” and “Shattered.”

On Tuesday (August 29), the band also shared a post on their social media channels with the caption “Hello World,” along with a link to the website and photos showing the Stones’ lips logo in cities worldwide, which may hint at an upcoming tour to support the album.

The Rolling Stones have also reportedly tapped former Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr on the album. Former Stones bassist Bill Wyman has also reportedly reunited with the band in the studio to work on one of the tracks.

A list of 12 song titles, credited to Richards and Jagger were also reportedly registered recently for Hackney Diamonds, along with producer Andrew Watt, who has been linked to the project as its producer, attached to three of the tracks.

See more details on how to watch the live reveal of Hackney Diamonds below:

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Where: Global livestream, live from Hackney, London at The Rolling Stones YouTube Channel

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST (Though the official start time of the interview is listed as 9:30 a.m. EST, the live stream also has a suggested start time/countdown time of 9:25 a.m. EST listed.)



Global Times:

2:30 p.m. BST

6:30 a.m. PST

9:30 a.m. EST

10:30 a.m. BR

3:30 p.m. CET

10:30 p.m. JST

11:30 p.m. AEST

Questions: The Rolling Stones also asked fans to “Submit your questions in the comments below (including name, country, and which band member it’s for!)” in the caption of the YouTube video featuring Fallon.

‘Hackney Diamonds’ Track List:



“Angry” *

“Bite my Head Off”

“Depending on You” *

“Dreamy Skies”

“Driving Me Too Hard”

“Get Close” *

“Live by the Sword”

“Mess it Up”

“Morning Joe Cues”

“Sweet Sounds of Heaven”

“Tell Me Straight”

“Whole Wide World”

*with Andrew Watt

