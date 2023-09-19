The Best 20 Naomi Judd Quotes

When country star and Judd matriarch, Naomi, passed away in 2022 at the age of 76, the world lost a great person. Judd not only was the leader of the family group The Judds, but she was also an advocate for mental health and personal investigation (as you’ll see below).

But with so much accomplishment in the music industry, from awards to hit songs, one might wonder what Judd has to say about life, her interior world, her family, self-care, the music business, and more.

Below, we will dive into the 20 best Naomi Judd quotes.

1. “Your body hears everything your mind says.”

2. “A dead-end street is a good place to turn around.”

3. “There are many paths but only one journey.”

4. “They’re trying to tell us that we’re not right, so we have to buy their products. The number one cause of mental illness is not knowing who you are and you can’t know who you are if you don’t spend time honoring yourself, and living in the present.”

5. “I feel that whatever kind of disability God has given me, as an entertainer and as a public figure, it is so I can be a representative for others.”

6. “I learned more about myself by being an RN than anything else I’ve ever done.”

7. “I’m a registered, vetted gun owner, but that’s because I live way out in the country, like way out in the middle of nowhere.”

8. “Solitude is creativity’s best friend, and solitude is refreshment for our souls.”

9. “I grew up in a family of secrets; there was a lot of pathology in the family.”

10. “For many people, managing pain involves using prescription medicine in combination with complementary techniques like physical therapy, acupuncture, yoga and massage. I appreciate this because I truly believe medical care should address the person as a whole—their mind, body, and spirit.”

11. “It’s so important for those living with chronic pain to establish good communication with both their healthcare professionals and caregivers. Clear communication about pain is vital to receiving proper diagnosis and effective treatment.”

12. “When you’re a caregiver, you need to realize that you’ve got to take care of yourself, because, not only are you going to have to rise to the occasion and help someone else, but you have to model for the next generation.”

13. “We’re spirited and spiritual… and fun follows us around.”

14. “I don’t think we spend enough time in reflection and introspection. We don’t know who we are as individuals in this culture anymore.”

15. “I’ve had women tell me that when their daughters see them taking care of themselves, and being defined from within, and thinking for themselves instead of thinking about that silly culture out there, it’s powerful modeling.”

16. “You shouldn’t be ashamed of your pain. You have the right to have your pain treated.”

17. “Ignorance is my least favorite thing. I really think it’s at the core of all our problems.”

18. “I’m a darned good listener.”

19. “I don’t take vacations.”

20. “I’m not just a big-haired redhead country singer who dresses flamboyantly, has this wicked sense of humor, and wears rhinestones.”

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images