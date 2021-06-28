Noami Judd Inducted Into Women Songwriters Hall of Fame

Country singer and songwriter Naomi Judd was inducted into The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame during its first ceremony at the National Museum of Women in the Arts. Judd joins inaugural inductees Mary Chapin Carpenter, Roberta Flack, Veryl Howard, Valerie Simpson (Ashford & Simpson), Deniece Williams, Tawatha Agee, Klymaxx and Jeri Keever “Bunny” Hull.

Working alongside daughter Wynonna as The Judds, the singer-songwriter has earned six Grammys, nine CMA awards, and seven ACM awards throughout her nearly 40-year career.

To date, The Judds have earned 14 No. 1 hits since their 1984 debut album Why Not Me, having sold more than 20 million albums, and are also set to receive a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.

Naomi Judd (Photo: Scott Adkins)

When Judd was forced to retire following her 1991 diagnosis of hepatitis C, the duo went on a farewell tour with Garth Brooks, who was in the support slot. Judd has gone on to author several books, work as a motivational speaker, and act throughout the past three decades.

For Judd, who recently starred in the four-part Lifetime movies series V.C. Andrews’ Ruby, the D.C. induction was also a reunion of sorts, allowing her to reconnect with friends, including fellow inductee Simpson.

“It’s always gratifying when someone acknowledges your best efforts,” said Judd in a statement. “I love expressing my deepest feelings as I did in writing ‘Love Can Build A Bridge.’ Not only was I being celebrated at this auspicious event in Washington, D.C., I was among other accomplished songwriters.. a good time was had by all.”