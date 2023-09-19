4 Songs You Didn’t Know Rick Allen Wrote for Def Leppard

When music fans think about some of the great rock drummers of all time, many names jump quickly to mind, from Ringo Starr and Keith Moon to John Bonham and more. But there is one rock drummer who stands out above the rest when it comes to talent and innovation: Rick Allen.

The now-59-year-old British-born kit player turned tragedy into triumph after he lost his arm in a 1984 car crash. Where many drummers and musicians may have thrown in the towel, depressed at losing an important part of their musician body, Allen kept going, playing in his first show in 1986 and continuing ever since.

Not only did Allen come back from tragedy, but he has also helped write some of his band’s most well-known songs. Below we will dive into four of those tracks. Yes, these are four songs you likely didn’t know Rick Allen wrote for Def Leppard.

1. “Hysteria”

Written by Robert John “Mutt” Lange, Steve Clark, Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Phil Collen, Rick Allen

Released in 1987 on the album of the same name, “Hysteria” was written after Allen experienced the car accident. In fact, the song’s title was conceived of by the drummer, said band lead singer Joe Elliott on VH1’s Storytellers. The song is a mellow ballad, driven by an echoing electric guitar line.

Out of touch, out of reach, yeah

You could try to get closer to me

I’m in love, I’m in deep, yeah

Hypnotized, I’m shakin’ to my knees

I gotta know tonight

If you’re alone tonight

Can’t stop this feelin’

Can’t stop this fire

2. “Love Bites”

Written by Robert John “Mutt” Lange, Steve Clark, Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Phil Collen, Rick Allen

“Love Bites” was also part of the band’s 1987 album Hysteria, released post-Allen’s car crash. The track, another power ballad, is also the band’s sole No. 1 single in the U.S. on the Billboard Hot 100. It peaked at No. 11 in the U.K.

If you’ve got love in your sights

Watch out, love bites

When you make love, do you look in your mirror?

Who do you think of, does he look like me?

Do you tell lies and say that it’s forever?

Do you think twice or just touch and see?

3. “Animal”

Written by Robert John “Mutt” Lange, Steve Clark, Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Phil Collen, Rick Allen

The band’s first Top 10 hit in its U.K. homeland, “Animal” hit No. 6 on the country’s singles chart. It was yet another hit from Hysteria, an album that also included the now-iconic track “Pour Some Sugar On Me.” The track features big gang vocals from the hair band.

A wild ride, over stony ground

Such a lust for life, the circus comes to town

We are the hungry ones, on a lightning raid

Just like a river runs, like a fire needs flame

Oh, I burn for you

I got to feel it in my blood, whoa, oh

I need your touch, don’t need your love, whoa, oh

And I want, and I need, and I lust, animal

And I want, and I need, and I lust, animal

4. “Lady Strange”

Written by Rick Allen, Steve Clark, Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Pete Willis

“Lady Strange” comes from the 1981 album, High ‘n’ Dry, which was composed prior to Allen’s life-changing car crash. From the band’s second studio LP, the track has since garnered over one million views on YouTube, alone. The energetic, electric guitar-driven song features big riffs and screeching vocals.

I never needed love before

‘Til I met you girl

A girl like you, I have never seen

You came into my life like a whirlwind, girl

You let me know what lovin’ really means

Lady strange, oh lady strange, I want you

Lady strange, oh lady strange, I need you

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images