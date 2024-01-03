The Best George Jones Collaborations–That Aren’t With Tammy Wynette

In terms of top-notch collaborations, you need not look any further than George Jones and Tammy Wynette‘s vast discography of duets. However, Jones has many other stellar duets outside of his work with Wynette that are equally as enticing. Find three of them, below.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: Why Is George Jones Called “Possum” and “No Show Jones?”]

1. “The Blues Man” (George Jones and Dolly Parton)

He’s not a walk behinder

He’s a new note finder

His name’s a reminder

Of a blues man that’s already gone

On his album, Hits I Missed…And One I Didn’t, Jones covers a host of classic country songs. One of the best renditions on the album is his duet with Dolly Parton, ‘The Blues Man.” Jones and Parton make quick work of this Hank Williams Jr. penned track. The accompanying album to this song was Jones’ last. Despite the sadness that provokes, we can rest easy knowing he left us with this stellar collaboration.

2. “Burn Your Playhouse Down” (George Jones and Keith Richards)

I’ve got an achin’ in my heart

Arson on my mind

I’m gonna burn your playhouse down

I’ve got a badly broken heart

I’ve had it from the start

You’re giving me the run around

Who better to add a combustive guitar riff to a song about arson than Keith Richards? Jones tapped the Rolling Stones guitarist for a rendition of “Burn Your Playhouse Down” in 2008. The song was already a stellar offering from Jones when it was a solo act. The addition of Richards only ups the ante.

3. “We Must Have Been Out of Our Minds” (George Jones and Melba Montgomery)

We said our goodbyes long ago

Never thinking we’d miss each other so

All the memories we can’t leave behind

Oh, we must have been out of our minds

Jones and Melba Montgomery released several duets together, but “We Must Have Been Out of Our Minds” is arguably their best. Their chemistry is palpable on this 1963 release. The artists trade verses, mending the cracks in their relationship.

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)