Behind the Meaning of Eagles’ Resilient Track “Try and Love Again”

Heartbreak can feel like a devastating blow–one that makes you lose perspective and retreat into your worst fears. We all need a reminder from time to time that life is not over after losing love. Luckily, Eagles have provided such a reminder.

“Try and Love Again” is not only an earworm, it has a rousing effect that mends hearts and puts perspective back into place. Revisit this Hotel California cut and its meaning, below.

Behind the Meaning

When you’re out there on your own

Where your memories can find you

Like a circle goes around

You were lost until you found out

What it all comes down to

This track was penned by Randy Meisner during his tenure with the band–who also takes on lead vocals. He opens the song with a heavy metaphor about being lost without love. Like a circle goes around / You were lost until you found out / What it all comes down to, he sings.

Ooh, the look was in her eyes

You never know what might be found there

She was dancing right in time

And the moves she made so fine

Like the music that surrounds her

Should I stay or go?

I really wanna know

Would I lose or win?

If I try and love again

In the chorus, Meisner finds his way back to love. She was dancing right in time / And the moves she made so fine, he sings. With the prospect of a new relationship before him, he has to make a decision: Should I stay or go? Would he be more successful this time, if he tried to love again?

The song doesn’t give us the answer to that question, but Meisner does decide to cede to love–not that he had much choice in the long run. No one can stop that feeling once it creeps in.

