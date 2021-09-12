Legendary country music singer George Jones, known affectionately as The Possum, died on April 26, 2013, at the age of 81. On September 12, 2021, he would have turned 90 years young. And while he’s been gone from our lives for 8 years, his music will live on in our hearts and on our streaming services forever.

The singer of, arguably the greatest country song ever written, “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” left an indelible mark on country music with a plethora of hits such as “The Grand Tour,” “Golden Ring,” “I Don’t Need Your Rocking Chair” and “The Race is On.”

In honor of George’s 90th Birthday, American Songwriter put together a list of 15 of his best songs. With a career that spanned 6 decades and gave us 130 plus singles, it was hard to narrow down the list to only 15 faves. But with songs like “White Lightning”, “Choices” and “A Picture of Me Without You,” the cream easily rose to the top.

Listen to our Top 15 George Jones songs.

15. “I Always Get Lucky With You”

14. “Tender Years”

13. “If Drinking Don’t Kill Me (Her Memory Will)”

12. “The One I Loved Back Then” (The Corvette Song)

11. “White Lightning”

10. “Choices”

9. “When The Grass Grows Over Me”

8. “She Thinks I Still Care”

7. “Who’s Gonna Fill Their Shoes”

6. “The Grand Tour”

5. “A Picture of Me Without You”

4. “I Don’t Need Your Rocking Chair”

3. “Golden RIng” with Tammy Wynette

2. “The Race is On”

1. “He Stopped Loving Her Today”