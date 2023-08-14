The Chainsmokers Are Hosting an Artist-in-Residence Program

The Chainsmokers, the group behind the 2017 hit “Closer” featuring Halsey, have announced that they are hosting an artist-in-residence program in New York. The program is a collaboration between the agencies NOISE, The Blumenfeld Development Group, and The Chainsmokers’ JAJA Tequila.

The program is designed to help young musicians afford a roof over their heads while they focus on their passion. The winner of the program will be awarded a free apartment in a Harlem building called The Smile. The apartment, which will be fully paid for one year, will include a music studio inside and is designed by architect Bjarke Ingels.

The Chainsmokers, which consist of Alexander “Alex” Pall and Andrew “Drew” Taggart, recently issued a statement to Billboard regarding the program and the apartment that they designed themselves. “We started our careers in New York City and our experiences living in the city really shaped us into who we are today,” the statement reads.

“For the longest time we worked out of a shoebox-sized apartment making music every day,” they continue. “We’re so excited to offer a talented artist the chance to thrive by providing a free apartment with a music studio at The Smile for a year.”

According to Billboard, NOISE founder and CEO Joe Laresca also shared a statement regarding the artist-in-residence program, which applicants can apply for on the Chainsmokers Giveaway website. “At NOISE we love working with clients who are willing to think outside the box,” Laresca said.

“Especially those who are not only willing to push boundaries in their respective industries but also are excited to create culture-forward and impactful campaigns –– David [Blumenfeld] and the entire team at BDG are one of those clients.” Laresca continued. “This is definitely out of the norm for a real estate company, and of course, partnering with The Chainsmokers is iconic, but being able to change an artist’s life and career trajectory is something we’re really proud of.”

Earlier this year, the Chainsmokers’ Taggart released a song titled “Self-Destruction Mode.” “I’ve struggled with drinking throughout my career as it’s an addiction that’s woven into the environment we exist in,” Taggart wrote on Instagram during the song’s release. “This guilt of not being good enough or not being better ironically sends me into a spiral that restarts my bad habit cycle.

“This song isn’t a cry for help but more of an embrace or celebration of all that i am,” Taggart continued. “I know that im flawed. i know that i am great and so are you. Never forget it.”

