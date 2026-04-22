The Dave Matthews Band Made Their Live Debut 35 Years Ago Today—Or Did They?

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Dave Matthews spent time in the United States and England before eventually setting in Charlottesville, Virginia, in the 1980s. Immersing himself in the local music community, Matthews put together a band consisting of bassist Stefan Lessard, drummer and backup singer Carter Beauford, violinist and backing vocalist Boyd Tinsley, and saxophonist LeRoi Moore. Before releasing their sextuple-platinum debut album, 1994’s Under the Table and Dreaming, the Dave Matthews Band grew their following by playing shows around Charlottesville.

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In fact, the story goes that the future Grammy Award winners made their live debut on this day (April 22) in 1991 at the Earth Day festival in town. However, Lessard has since debunked this theory.

This Dave Matthews Band Member Officially Joined Later

For years, fans believed that the crowd at Charlottesville’s 1991 Earth Day festival saw the Dave Matthews Band perform live for the first time. But in 2010, Lessard unearthed an old cassette featuring a performance from a month earlier.

On March 14, 1991, Dave Matthews, Stefan Lessard, Carter Beauford, and LeRoi Moore took the stage at a local nightclub, Trax, during a benefit for the Middle East Children’s Alliance. The setlist included “Typical Situation”, “Best of What’s Around”, “I’ll Back You Up”, “Song That Jane Likes”, “Warehouse”, “Cry Freedom”, and “Recently”.

@rnfiredancer Imagine being able to say you were at this Blockbuster that day back in 1994! Such a treasure! Enjoy this trip back to the 90’s with Dave! ♬ original sound – rnfiredancer

Violinist Boyd Tinsley did not officially join the Dave Matthews Band until 1992. He had his own band when Matthews asked him to play on the group’s demo for the song “Tripping Billies”.

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A classically trained violinist, Tinsley pulled double duty for awhile, often leaving one gig to join Matthews onstage for another. He was the first to dub the group “the Dave Matthews Band”, initially meant as a placeholder name until it stuck.

“We had no plans of adding a violinist. We just wanted some fiddle tracked on this one song, ‘Trippin’ Billies,’ and Boyd was a friend of Leroi,” Matthews later recalled. “He came in and it just clicked. That completely solidified the band, gave it a lot more power.”

The Band Had a “Heinously Bad” First Rehearsal

The Dave Matthews Band started out as a trio, consisting of the eponymous lead singer, drummer Carter Beauford, and saxophonist LeRoi Moore. It did not go well, according to Matthews.

The first time we played together…we were awful. Not just kind of bad, I mean heinously bad,” he later recalled in Morgan Delancey’s 1998 book The Dave Matthews Band: Step Into the Light. “We tried a couple of different songs and they were all terrible…Sometimes it amazes me that we ever had a second rehearsal.”

The group later added Lessard and keyboardist Peter Griesar, who left before recording their debut album, Under the Table and Dreaming.

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