The Deceptively Cheery Steely Dan Hit From 1977 That Epitomized Their Unique Studio Approach

Studio perfectionism and jazzy inclinations set Steely Dan apart from the other rock bands of the 70s. Despite a wildly different approach from their peers and a reticence to promote themselves, the band proved pretty effective at churning out hit singles over the years.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Peg”, which the band recorded for their 1977 album Aja, offers a good example of this phenomenon. The band combined plentiful musical complexity and a touch of lyrical acidity with hooks aplenty and walked away with a Top 15 hit.

Steely and Stubborn

By the time Steely Dan made Aja, their sixth album, stalwart members Walter Becker and Donald Fagen had long stopped following the rules of other rock bands. They didn’t tour to sell their wares. And they didn’t use a set group of musicians for an entire album.

On the promotional angle, the duo at least relented to hire a manager (Irving Azoff) for the first time around the time of the release of Aja to help out their commercial prospects. But on the latter front, the album found them utilizing more musicians than ever in search of just the right sound for each song.

The songs they were making were also getting longer and knottier, not exactly a recipe for pop success. But their unique way of doing things meant that their songs always sounded pristine, no matter if people were listening on expensive hi-fi systems or little transistor radios. In other words, songs like “Peg” could connect in any setting.

Studio Aces Unite

Lyrically, Fagen and Becker came up with a scenario for “Peg” whereby a jilted suitor watches his ex strike it big in the world of high fashion modeling. He initially seems to be wishing her well on her career path. But he eventually lets his pride get in the way of his geniality.

As for the music of “Peg”, it benefited from one of Dan’s most star-studded ad hoc lineups ever. They famously rejected the solos of around seven big-name session guitarists. Only when Jay Graydon came in and knocked out the part were the two men satisfied.

Meanwhile, they drove Michael McDonald to the brink by turning him into a one-man vocal group, having him sing his parts over and over to construct the harmonies. It says something about the clout of Steely Dan that McDonald, by then a star in his own right as a member of The Doobie Brothers, obliged. And it’s a good thing he did, because his marvelous work on “Peg” is now there for eternity.

Behind the Lyrics of “Peg”

“Peg” is one of the more minimalist Steely Dan songs in its lyrics. In the first verse, the narrator encourages this girl’s attempts to make it big. “I’ve seen your picture,” he admits. “Your name in lights above it.” The first hint we get of trouble is when he mentions “your letter” in the second verse, suggesting that they’re no longer on speaking terms.

In the chorus, he lets some of his bitterness slip. “Peg, it will come back to you,” he warns, suggesting some sort of karmic comeuppance. “Then, the shutter falls,” Fagen sings. “You see it all in 3D.” It’s as if her life will flash before her eyes, and it won’t be a pretty sight.

Of course, you might miss all that with the chipper music hopping all around it. “Peg” combines the sweet and the sour, the simple and the complex, in typical Steely Dan fashion. Hit singles just don’t come much more deceptively profound than this.

Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage