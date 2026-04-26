3 Bands From the 70s Classic Rock Era That Should Have Been Way Bigger + Their Best Albums

Classic rock in the 70s was arguably the best the genre had to offer. And some of the best music to come out of that era has been relegated to “forgotten bands” lists (like this one) and small cult followings in retrospect. I think when it comes to the following three classic rock bands from the 70s, that needs to change ASAP. These are some seriously talented groups that should have been bigger.

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Curved Air

Diehard progressive rock fans wouldn’t likely scoff at my insinuation that Curved Air, a band that once contained famous musicians like Stewart Copeland, Edwin Jobson, Sonja Kristina, and others, could possibly be seen as underrated. However, I find myself constantly turning people on to this band and their work in the 70s. And nobody seems to know who they are beforehand. Which is crazy, honestly. I can’t count how many times I’ve listened to the long-winded album version of “Vivaldi”. I strongly recommend listening to Air Conditioning from 1970 at least once.

Comus

If you were a 70s kid, you were probably traumatized by the spooky cover art of Comus’ debut album, First Utterance, from 1971. Outside of that, unless you love psychedelic progressive folk rock, you might have skipped giving this album (or anything from the band) a spin. First Utterance seamlessly blends prog-rock with psychedelia and a touch of folk, complete with dark pagan themes. In a way, it’s almost a protest album of sorts, considering when it was released and the overarching theme of innocent people resisting abusive authority. It gets really dark thematically in some songs (such as “Diana”, “Song To Comus”, and “Drip Drip”). But if you can handle it, this is a record worth listening to at least once.

Leaf Hound

This might just be the deepest cut of all deep cuts. Leaf Hound is beloved by music historians with a preference for proto-metal over generic classic rock of the 70s. But the rest of us have been sorely deprived of this best-kept secret from the era. English metal band Leaf Hound formed in 1970 and released just one album during their heyday. That record was a self-titled effort from that same year, re-released as Growers Of Mushroom in 1971. They promptly disbanded when the first iteration of the album sold poorly.

Years later, that debut album became a highly sought-after collector’s item, bringing the band back into public consciousness with a cult following. And they’re considered one of the earliest pioneers of heavy metal today. Leaf Hound has since reunited in the 2000s and released new music, thankfully.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns