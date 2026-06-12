The Divisive Response to This Beatles Album Perfectly Encapsulates All Four Members’ Personalities (And George Martin, Too)

How long should a record label wait before capitalizing on the nostalgia of a band that’s since broken up? For Capitol and Parlophone, that answer was around six years. At least, that’s how much time passed between The Beatles officially breaking up and the two labels releasing a Fab Four compilation called Rock ‘N’ Roll.

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The album featured a mix of originals and covers, ranging from their earliest “Twist And Shout” years to “White Album” tracks like “Back In The U.S.S.R.” and “Helter Skelter”. Capitol Records President Bhaskar Menon reached out to producer George Martin to approve the cuts before they pressed the vinyl. Martin recalled in his autobiography that he was “appalled” by the audio quality of the originally mono recordings being transferred to tape in stereo.

Martin tried his best to tweak the recordings, which he did for no pay, motivated only by his desire not to have his former work with The Beatles “mutilated” by the post-split compilation. The producer’s response was, in a way, indicative of his work ethic and personality, particularly within the context of The Beatles.

Interestingly, the rest of the former bandmates’ reactions also seemed to encapsulate their temperaments and motivations perfectly.

The Beatles’ Reactions to ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll’ Are Identifiable Even Without Dropping Names

During their short tenure as a band, The Beatles’ individual members developed reputations for having certain moods and dispositions. Paul McCartney was the cute, hard-working one. John Lennon was the rowdy, avant-garde one. George Harrison was the one who had his mind focused on the music and none of the fluff. And Ringo Starr was, of course, the lovable showbiz vet who kept things light.

In a way, each former member of the Fab Four’s response to the divisive compilation album from 1976 mirrors these attitudes. McCartney, for example, was the most peeved by the fact that his then-current band, Wings, would have to compete with his old band for radio airplay. Ever the workhorse, even outside of The Beatles.

Lennon, meanwhile, asked if he could redo the cover art because he hated it so much. A former art student, it would only make sense that Lennon would want to take matters into his own hands when it came to his image. Starr had similar qualms, saying that the album made The Beatles look “cheap,” per The Telegraph, which is the last thing someone with his style and industry star power would want.

Harrison expressed that he was “indifferent.” The musician’s team once said, “There’s no way it compares to what George is doing now.” And indeed, by that point, Harrison was enjoying a highly successful solo career. As always, he had his eyes set on the music. And without McCartney and Lennon stifling his contributions, that attention was more focused than ever.

Despite the divisive reactions, Rock ‘N’ Roll peaked at No. 2 in the United States and Canada and No. 11 in the United Kingdom.

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