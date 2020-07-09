Husband and wife country-duo, The Dryes, premiere their endearing love song, “Yes” today on American Songwriter. The new single, available everywhere tomorrow, July 10, showcases the power of loving someone.



Derek and Katelyn Drye first came together through a shared faith North Carolina. When they joined forces, their powerful harmonies carried them and their music careers to Nashville. “Yes” is an anthem that fits well in their narrative. Like the couple’s previous work, the song pieces together their message about marriage, choosing each other through all moments in life.

“It’s based on an honest thought,” Derek shared. “We often want to receive love before we give it, but what would it look like if we loved the other person first?” He continued, “Ironically if we step out of our feelings and love each other the way we know the other person wants to be loved, we will experience more love.”

Katelyn agreed, adding that theme is summarized in one line in the song: “It’s so hard to give the things you wanna get. But I do when you don’t, and you will when I won’t.”

The upbeat track highlights the joyful parts of marital compromise. The give and take that comes from sharing a life with someone can get ugly, but their harmonious messaging detracts from the negative, reframing the agreement. “Commitment is sexy,” Katelyn urged. “We know that this is a story that many listeners can relate to.”

“Yes” follows their January release of “Take You Dancin’,” an encapsulation of the honky-tonk spirit. Their first single, “Amen,” a slinky display of their talent writing hook-filled songs. The subsequent “War,” was 30 years in the making and carried an emotional backstory of Derek’s mother’s suicide when he was very young. They released the song alongside a heartbreaking music video, including home videotapes.

Listen exclusively to the anthemic new single below. Pre-save “Yes” before tomorrow’s release and follow along for updates and announcements from The Dryes.



