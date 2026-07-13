The Essential Trinity of 1970s Outlaw Country Albums

Outlaw country was the edgy alternative to the Nashville music scene. In the 1970s, several artists decided to forgo the glitzy Music City sound in favor of one that matched the rugged terrain out west. These artists took on the persona of an outlaw. While they sang about robberies, murder, and other crimes, their attitude was really just a refutation of sterile industry demands.

The three outlaw albums below are the essential trinity. These 1970s releases helped to establish what this sub-genre was, imbue a little danger into country music, and earn some hits along the way.

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[RELATED: 3 Outlaw Country Songs From 1975 That Still Sound Dangerous Today]

‘Honky Tonk Heroes’ — Waylon Jennings

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First up on our list of foundational outlaw albums is Waylon Jennings’ Honky Tonk Heroes. This record was the concrete upon which all other outlaw artists stood. It’s the building blocks and the recipe for this brand of alternative country.

Every song on this album saw Jennings reject the pristine hits that were being made in Nashville. Sure, those artists were singing about sad topics, but they barely scratched the surface of life’s dark sides. At least when compared to this tragic tale of wayfaring cowboys and misfits.

‘Red Headed Stranger’ — Willie Nelson

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Another outlaw forefather is Willie Nelson. Once a renowned Nashville songwriter who was more crooner than criminal, Nelson packed up his career and moved out west. Back in Texas, he found the sound that made him a famously bold artist.

Red Headed Stranger is a concept record about a preacher turned outlaw after having committed murder. Though far more cinematic and darker than Nelson’s real life, this album tells a story similar to that of this country giant’s struggle. He was a fallen Nashville hopeful who committed “career suicide” by moving further away from the action. It was only after this gamble that he found a story worth telling.

‘Wanted! The Outlaws’ — Various Artists

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Jennings and Nelson make another appearance on this list alongside Jessi Colter and Tompall Glaser in Wanted! The Outlaws. This compilation featured a few influential artists from the outlaw movement and became the first country album to be certified platinum. Not bad for a handful of musicians who considered themselves misfits.

The tracklist includes seminal tracks like “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys”, “Good Hearted Woman”, and “Me And Paul”. Each of these songs serves as a piece of the outlaw puzzle, filling in the landmarks while subsequent artists handle the background.

(Photo by Tom Hill/WireImage)