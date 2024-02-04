The Grammy-Nominated Albums and Song You Didn’t Know Muhammad Ali Released

In a recent episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, the show’s titular host and guest Justin Tinsley highlighted some important musical history. Namely, that of boxer Muhammad Ali. Did you know that he was nominated for two Grammy Awards, including his first in 1963 at just 21-years-old? And did you further know that the 1963 LP was a precursor to rap, diss tracks and spoken word?

Well, it’s true. Ali, who was born Cassius Clay in Louisville, Kentucky in 1942, would become one of the world’s biggest stars and athletes, known as much for his flurry of punches in the boxing ring as he was for his flurry of words at a press conference. But Ali didn’t just save his verbal attacks for his fight promotions. No, he put them on wax, too, starting in 1963 with his spoken word album, I Am the Greatest!

On that comedy record, he focused his attentions on boxing opponent Sonny Liston, one of the then-greatest heavyweight boxers in the world, but someone who Ali harped on for his at times-oafish appearance. The spoken word album was released in August of 1963, six months before Ali won the heavyweight championship and announced his conversion to Islam. It was 45-minutes of trash talking that, today, reads like an early one-sided rap battle. Ali touts himself and pokes fun at Liston like none other on the LP, which sold some half-a-million units.

Not only that, but along with Ali’s I Am the Greatest! record, he released another thirteen years later in 1976, The Adventures of Ali and His Gang vs. Mr. Tooth Decay, an odd educational LP that discussed teeth hygiene. That record features guest personalities like famed sports broadcaster Howard Cosell and singing icon Frank Sinatra. It’s nowhere near as entertaining as Ali’s first record but it is a marvel to listen to today, if for no other reason than to wonder just why and how it was made! It also earned a Grammy nomination.

Last but not least, Ali released his own rendition of the classic song, “Stand By Me,” in between those two records in 1964. The track, originally penned by Jerry Leiber, Ben E. King, Mike Stoller, is one of the best known popular songs of the 20th century, and, singing it, Ali proved he wasn’t just a one-dimensional performer. For the guy who made the words, Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee / His hands can’t hit what his eyes can’t see, famous, he did an admirable job on the song.

While it’s clear he shouldn’t have quit his day job for a singing career (which he didn’t), still, that he took a, well, jab at the track is commendable in and of itself. Check it out here below.

Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images