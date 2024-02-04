Revisiting Every Time Taylor Swift Has Won Album of the Year at the Grammys

At this year’s Grammys (February 4), Taylor Swift looks to become the first singer to ever win Album of the Year four times. Given how much success she has garnered over the last year, we foresee her having no trouble achieving that milestone.

While we wait to see if Swift can pull it off, revisit her three other Album of the Year wins, below.

Fearless

Fearless marked a rare kind of country album, one that didn’t mind toeing the line between pop and more traditional sounds. While Swift hadn’t formally entered into her pop era yet, we can see the first glimmers of that affinity on this record. The album’s universal appeal is evident in Swift’s win for Album of the Year in 2010.

“This is the story, when we are 80 years old and we are telling the same stories over and over again to our grandkids and they’re so annoyed with us,” Swift said during her acceptance speech. “This is the story we’re going to be telling over and over again. In 2010, that we got to win album of the year at the Grammys. Thank you.”

1989

It’s no surprise that 1989 took home the gold. The blockbuster album was all but made to win awards. A significant portion of the track list consists of radio hits. The rest of the songs, though maybe not as splashy, are equally as enticing. From the fiery “Bad Blood” to the lulling “You Are in Love,” 1989 was more than deserving of its huge Grammy win.

“I want to say to all the young women out there, there are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame,” Swift told the audience at the time. “If you just focus on the work and you don’t let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you’re going, you will look around and you will know that it was you and the people who love you who put you there.”

folklore

Swift’s most recent Album of the Year win came in 2021 for folklore. The indie album marked a massive sonic shift for Swift, but it was undoubtedly a welcomed one. Her storytelling chops came out in full force on this record. Each of the 16 original tracks are exceptionally crafted vignettes. It’s no wonder the Recording Academy took notice.

“Mostly, we want to thank the fans,” Swift said during the ceremony. “You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created, and we can’t tell you how honored we are forever by this.”

