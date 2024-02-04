GRAMMYs 2024: How to Watch the Pre-Telecast ‘Premiere Ceremony’ & Red Carpet Countdown

GRAMMYs 2024 will be the talk of the town tonight. However, you don’t need to wait until 8 p.m. ET to take in the star-studded festivities.

Videos by American Songwriter

How to Watch the Premiere Ceremony Before Grammys 2024

The pre-telecast awards, better known as the Premiere Ceremony, will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. The ceremony will be live-streamed across the Grammys official website and on YouTube.

How to Watch the Grammys Red Carpet

The festivities continue throughout the day as “Entertainment Tonight” and E! will present a red carpet show leading into the Grammys. “E! Live from the Red Carpet” will start at 6 p.m. ET.

Expect stars and fashion galore as the music industry’s biggest names take the red carpet. The Associated Press will host live footage from the event on their official website and YouTube.

The main event, the 2024 Grammys, will begin at 8 p.m. ET. The award show will be aired on CBS live from Los Angeles, CA at the Crypto.com Arena.

If you want to watch the Grammys but are without cable, numerous other streaming platforms will air the event. Paramount+ will stream the Grammy Awards live and on demand. Note that Paramount+ subscribers will need to have Showtime to watch the show live. Paramount+ essential tier users will be granted access the following day on demand.

Other streaming options include YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Sling, and Fubo.

Trevor Noah will serve as the host of the Grammys 2024. This year marks Noah’s fourth consecutive stint as the award show host. Musical guests for tonight include Billie Joel, Luke Combs, Joni Mitchell, and many others.

For the full list of Grammys 2024 performers, visit here.

SZA leads all nominees with nine Grammy nominations. Taylor Swift has an opportunity to claim her record-setting fourth Album of the Year award with her album “Midnights.”

(Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for FIJI Water)