‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Shares Major Details on Debut Self-Titled Album 

Luke Grimes is fully embracing his passion for music. The Yellowstone actor announced that he’s making a debut album and it’s coming soon.

Videos by American Songwriter

Taking to Instagram, Grimes shared what is likely the cover for the album. It features Grimes sitting in the cab of a pick-up truck staring off into the distance. The entire cover strikes a moody feel of an old black and white film.

For those expecting an EP with only a handful of songs, Grimes revealed the project is full-length. The album is dropping next month.

“My first full-length album is coming out on March 8th. I’ve spent the last couple of years trying my best to make something that I would be proud to put into the world,” Grimes wrote. “Now, all I can hope for is that it finds a few people to connect to and it makes them feel like they aren’t going through all of this alone. That’s what my favorite music has always done for me.”

Grimes revealed the album will be 13 songs. As part of the promotion for the album, he’s releasing “God and Girl” early as a single.

He continued, “We are also releasing “God and a Girl” today. One of thirteen songs on the album (some of which you will know from the EP). You can also Pre-order starting today if you so choose. Much love and more soon…”

Luke Grimes Talks Transitioning to Music

Grimes talked about making a pivot into music from acting. The artist has plenty of options for his future, something he said he didn’t have much of growing up in Ohio.

“I felt like those were sort of the options where I grew up,” he told Taste of Country, revealing he could have became a pastor or a junkie. “Music came first. Growing up in church I played drums in the worship band. I was always in bands, even when I was in New York or L.A.”

His hometown helped inspire “Oh, Ohio.” “I left Ohio,” he told Taste of Country. “Clearly, I thought maybe there was more out there. I think [“Oh, Ohio”]—I always kind of equate it to a breakup song with your home where it’s not necessarily happy. Not everything about leaving home is happy. It’s really hard.”

[Photo via Luke Grimes]