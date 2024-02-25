3 Eminem Concerts Every Fan Should See

The Detroit-based rapper Eminem is one of the best rappers ever. His ability to string words together in intricate rhymes is unparalleled and his ability to connect with suburban Americans in the 2000s made him a rich and popular artist.

Videos by American Songwriter

But while Eminem is incredible on albums and tracks, sometimes his prowess as a live performer gets lost. He was also a star that burned bright on tour, when he traveled from city to city, spittin’ for his legions of fans. Here below, we will dive into three such live shows that showcase this fact.

[RELATED: Video of Eminem Beefing With 49ers Fans at Lions Game “Will Go Down in History,” Says Social Media]

1. Detroit (2003)

Performing onstage at his hometown of Detroit, Michigan, Eminem (born Marshall Mathers) offers hits like “White America,” “The Way I Am,” “Cleaning Out My Closet” and “Without Me.” This was the height of Em’s fame, when he was a white-hot flame burning in the middle of rap music. It’s rather incredible this was 20 years ago—where does the time go? Check it out here below.

2. Los Angeles (2000)

Even before the above show, this concert from Los Angeles in 2000 features Em at his early mainstream stage. He dropped “My Name Is” in 1999 and became a household name after that. Here, we see him in his then-signature overalls, the villain of rap, performing songs like “I’m back,” “Kill You,” “Stan,” “Criminal” and “The Real Slim Shady.” Ah, memories. Check it out here below.

3. Reading, England (2017)

Live from the famed Reading music festival in Reading, England, this 2017 show highlights Em later in his career. No more bleach-blonde hair and with a few more years on him. Here, he performs in front of thousands and thousands of fans, hitting tracks like “Square Dance,” “Rap God,” “Soldier” and more. Check it out here below.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images