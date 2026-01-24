The Hilarious Context Behind This Imaginative and Distinct Beatles Single: “When You’re Stoned, How Do You React?”

The Beatles‘ catalog is full of wildly imaginative songs that define the surreal and psychedelic nature of the 1960s. “Strawberry Fields”, “I Am The Walrus”, “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds”, and “Yellow Submarine” are just a few to name. Another one is the fairly underrated “Octopus’s Garden”, written by Ringo Starr and released by The Beatles in 1969 on their album Abbey Road.

As all of us Beatles fans very well know, John Lennon and Paul McCartney had a bit of a monopoly on The Beatles’ published catalog. That being said, there are only a few songs Ringo Starr wrote during The Beatles’ run. In addition to “Octopus’s Garden”, a few of the other Ringo-penned tracks include “Don’t Pass Me By”, “What Goes On”, and the adaptation of the traditional Liverpool folk song, “Maggie Mae”.

Needless to say, Ringo Starr received the short-end of the stick. Even though Ringo Starr didn’t get to bask in the limelight as a songwriter frequently, he did on one instance, and that was when The Beatles dropped “Octopus’s Garden”.

The Hazey Inspiration Behind The Beatles’ Fictional Deep Sea Single

We can all likely agree that Starr’s track is one of the most creative in The Beatles’ catalog. Frankly, what is more whimsically bizarre and clever than writing a tune about an octopus’ garden? Regarding the inspiration that struck him, Starr told Vulture, “I’d actually left the band and gone to Sardinia for a holiday in 1968, and Peter Sellers’ boat just happened to be there.” In the anecdote, Ringo also divulged that the two partook in a little grass.

“So it was all so nice and beautiful, and he told me the story about how octopuses have their own special gardens under the sea. When you’re stoned, how do you react? ‘Wow! Wow,’” added Starr. Subsequently, Ringo Starr divulged that the song just came to him. “It was just one of those magic moments,” he divulged.

While Starr certainly utilized his own creativity to fully create the song, it seems the world placed the material at his feet. However, isn’t that when the best ideas usually come about? When does the world and its unexplainable forces bestow one with something worth pursuing? Maybe so, maybe not, but in this instance, it seems it did. The inspiration was gift was given to Ringo Starr, and consequently, to us as well.

The Beatles never released “Octopus’s Garden” as a single, so it never charted. However, it is a standard in their catalog, and arguably one of the most memorable singles from Abbey Road.

Photo by ITV/Shutterstock