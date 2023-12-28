The How, When, and Why for Musicians to Jam

(A note before we get started: we’re approaching the jam session here as more of a formal event that’s especially popular in jazz circles. But you jam band and rocker types can still get something out of this one, too.)

There’s something special about playing music with other people. You get to experience elements of play and surprise, and together you’re creating something greater than the sum of its parts.

Going to a public jam session or meeting up with like-minded musicians is one way to experience the magic, but those situations can also be very intimidating. Anyone can participate in a jam session, though—and this article is all about the how, when, and why.

Why Musicians Jam

Jam sessions come in all shapes and sizes and people have different reasons to attend them. It’s an open environment (or at least it should be—not everyone is a good sport) and it requires people who attend the session to be open for new experiences.

For some who don’t know many other musicians, a public jam session is a great way to connect with new people who play. Others enjoy playing in a band but they don’t have time to commit to a full band schedule; so a monthly jam session is just the thing they’re looking for.

It’s also a helpful stepping stone between practicing at home and playing a gig. Jamming with other musicians means you’ll learn from others, challenge yourself to try something new, and work on your improvisation skills.

How to Prepare for a Jam Session

You never really know what’s going to happen at a jam session. That said, there are a few things you can do before your first session and in between sessions that will make them more enjoyable. In a nutshell, these four things are useful:

Check out a session as a listener first

Practice listening while playing your instrument

Build a repertoire of songs

Assemble a toolbox for improvising

Check Out a Session as a Listener First

Going to a jam session without the intention of playing gives you some time to research. You’ll learn about how to participate, what kinds of music genres people are gravitating towards, or what kind of gear you’ll have to bring.

There’s often a house band that will dictate the flow of the session. They might have a song list that will give you an idea of what you can prepare if you want to sit in as an instrumentalist. If you have any questions, you can try to speak to the organizer in person or ask other people who seem to be familiar with the situation.

Practice Listening While Playing Your Instrument

Jam sessions can be a bit chaotic, especially when you don’t know the people you’re playing with yet. That’s why listening to everyone around you is important. If the tempo of a song is not the same as you practiced, you need to adjust. If there are more musicians playing than you thought, you might have to adjust how large your sonic footprint is and adapt your part.

It’s also possible that the entire piece you’re playing is improvised, in which case you have to figure out how to fit in. When other instrumentalists take a solo, naturally you’ll want to step into the background.

Build a Repertoire of Songs

It’s very unlikely that everybody at a jam session knows all the same songs as you, but the more often you participate and meet up with the same people, the more you’ll notice that there are classics everyone gravitates towards. It’s a good idea to memorize some of those.

If you’re a singer and you need the band to play a song in a key that’s different from the original, it’s a good idea to make a list of the songs you know and which key you can sing them in. The more songs you know, the easier it’ll be to find common ground with other musicians.

Assemble a Toolbox for Improvising

Think about the skills you’ll need to be able to compose something on the spot. In general, you will want to develop a good feel for time and—unless you’re a (non-singing) drummer—a sense of harmony and melody. Things to practice that will help you improvise:

Exercises that connect your ear to your hands so you can eventually play what you hear in your head

Note material you can use to play a melody over a chord progression such as arpeggios or scales

Applied music theory so you start to understand how chord progressions are built and can communicate with other musicians

When Are You Ready to Play at a Jam Session?

It depends, but we do have a few tips on how to find the right session for your skill level. There are some jam sessions, especially jazz jam sessions, that are frequented by college music students and professional musicians. Usually, the expectation is that you know at least a couple of jazz standards (or can play from charts), are capable of comping (playing the chords), and of playing a solo.

Blues, soul, funk, folk, or open jam sessions often have less rules; you’ll just have to see at what level people play and whether you fit in. That being said, it’s alright if something feels like it’s a bit outside your comfort zone. Even if you only know how to play one scale and you’re still finding your way around improvising, just give it a shot.

If you visit a jam session and feel like you’re definitely not comfortable playing with other musicians in that particular settings, there are a few other things you can try first:

Get together with friends who play music in a private setting where you feel comfortable making mistakes

Play along to songs at home and pretend you’re in a jam session

Try out jamming with folks on the internet via apps like indaband, or remix a video on TikTok or Instagram

What If My First Jam Session Is Terrible?

The short answer: No big deal. Try again. The thing about jam sessions is that you can grow into them. You can develop your skills over time and try something different every time you go. Attend the same session at least three times before you throw in the towel.

Remember that playing music is fun, and while people have different levels of skills and a certain amount of chaos is to be expected, jam sessions can also be inclusive and really help you find your way in music.

